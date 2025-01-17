Health Ministry Yet To Access N57.393bn Multilateral Loan – Pate

Share

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Pate on Friday disclosed that the ministry was yet to receive a dime from the N57.393 billion captured under the multilateral/bilateral loan for capital projects in the 2024 budget.

Pate, who made this disclosure at a budget defence with the Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee on Health said out of the N233.656 billion allocated to the ministry for capital projects in 2024, only N26. 552 billion has been released so far.

He said the ministry’s total budget for 2024 stood at N242, 141,830,564.51 comprising N7, 476,463,610 for personnel, N998, 739,547 for overhead and N233, 656,627,407.51 for capital.

Pate noted that the amount was slightly improved upon in the 2025 budget estimates to N10,361,373,890.69 for personnel, N1,590,382,403 for overhead and N248,316,907,133 for capital.

The minister said the delay in the release and cash backing of its capital allocation was due to the bottom-up cash plan policy of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

He informed that Nigeria’s health sector is guided by Vision 2020, the medium term (National Development Plan 2021-2025 and the National Strategic Health Development Plan.

According to him, the overreaching goal of the Constitution and the National Health Act is to guarantee the right to health for all Nigerians, adding that the 2016 national health policy provides an implementation framework to translate the provisions of the National Health Act and Sustainable Development Goals into health and wellbeing for all Nigerian citizens.

He stressed that the tenets of universal health coverage are central to the goal of the national health policy which is to strengthen Nigeria’s health system, particularly the primary health care system to deliver quality, efficient, equitable, accessible, acceptable and comprehensive health care system to all Nigerians.

He explained further that the policies and strategies of the 2025 budget are derivable from the 2025-2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper which outline the development priorities of the government.

“The year 2025 proposed budget of the Ministry was prepared using the budget preparation system on the GIFTS platform which is compatible with the National Development Plan 2021-2025 approach, which demands justification and allocation of resources to projects and programmes Inna given year-based on needs and aligning with the policy of the government, especially as encapsulated in the core objectives and execution priorities.

“The Federal Ministry of Health budget proposal for 2025 is based on the National Health Policy 2016 and is guided by the new Strategic Blueprint Initiative, which are the health sector policy instruments for achieving the ministerial deliverables of the federal government and the global agenda of universal health coverage.

“The National Health Policy with the theme ” Promoting the health of Nigerians to accelerate socio-economic development provides the basis for the national strategic health development plan and the supporting framework for accelerated implementation of the National Health Act”.

