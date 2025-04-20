Health Ministers Launch Polio Campaign 

Share

Ministers of Health from Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria have unanimously launched a synchronized regional vaccination campaign to protect 83 million children under five from the circulating polio variant type 2 in the Lake Chad Basin.

The vaccination campaign has become necessary as the variant poliovirus type 2 continues to pose a significant threat to millions of children across the region.

Over the past 12 months, the variant poliovirus type 2 has been detected in both environmental wastewater samples and among affected people in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria.

The coordinated effort aims to control the ongoing risk of cross-border transmission with a view to eradicating the virus.

According to a published report by the World Health Organization (WHO), a total of 210 detections have been reported across the aforementioned four countries, 140 of which resulted in paralysis.

Although no cases have been reported in the Central African Republic (CAR) so far, the threat remains significant.

Over 50% of the polio cases reported in Chad in 2024 have been linked to the strain circulating in Cameroon, underscoring the importance of coordination and synchronization of polio response efforts.

The report further states: “Nearly 12 million children were vaccinated last year through mass immunization campaigns to halt the spread of the virus.”

“To further strengthen immunity and curb transmission, a synchronized polio vaccination campaign will take place from April 24 to 28, 2025, targeting high-risk and mobile populations in border areas where surveillance indicators have remained below target.

“This campaign is part of a broader strategy to ensure that all children are protected, regardless of their location or movement patterns.”

The round is supported by an estimated 1.1 million frontline workers (including vaccinators, social mobilizers, and monitors) dedicated to protecting every child.

Abdelmadjid Abderahim, the Minister of Health of Chad, was quoted as saying, “The Lake Chad Basin remains a critical area in our fight against polio.

“By coming together as a region, we reinforce our commitment to ending polio once and for all.”

As part of the launch, the Ministers of Health will hold a closed-door meeting to discuss challenges, review epidemiological data, and strengthen cross-border cooperation.

The event aligns with the Africa Regional Polio Eradication Action Plan and the Polio Eradication Cross-Border Coordination Plan 2024–2025, which was endorsed in August 2024 and updated in February 2025 to adapt to the evolving epidemiological situation on the ground—underscoring the region’s united commitment to protecting every child.

Global health partners, including WHO, UNICEF, the Gates Foundation, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and Rotary International, will join the effort, reaffirming their commitment to polio eradication.

Community health workers, local leaders, and volunteers will also play a vital role in ensuring the campaign’s success. This event will coincide with African Vaccination Week, under the theme “Immunization for all is humanly possible.”

The polio eradication initiative in the Lake Chad Basin demonstrates the power of collaboration in global health.

By working together, governments, partners, and communities can ensure a polio-free future for children in the region and beyond.

