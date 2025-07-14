Health Minister Visits FMC Jabi, Directs Emergency Care Reforms

The Minister of State for Health and So – cial Welfare Iziaq Salako at the weekend paid an unscheduled visit to the emergency unit of the Federal Medical Centre Jabi, Abuja.

Salako’s visit came on the heels of the report released by an investigative panel set up to look into a viral video which sparked public outrage over what was perceived as poor emergency service delivery by some staff of the hospital.

The video, widely circulated online, showed an accident victim brought to the hospital by a Good Samaritan only to face delays and apathy at the emergency unit.