Health Minister To Open WHX Lagos, WHX Labs Lagos 2025

Share

WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos 2025 will take place from June 2 to 4 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, bringing together leaders and stakeholders from across the healthcare and laboratory sectors.

Following the successful rebranding of Medic West Africa and Medlab West Africa into WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos, the event continues its legacy of over a decade while ushering in a new era of opportunity, engagement, and transformation within the region’s healthcare ecosystem.

Now in its 12th year, the event will convene a wide range of stakeholders—including policymakers, clinicians, laboratory scientists, investors, and innovators—to explore emerging technologies, policy developments, and sustainable healthcare delivery models.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health & Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, will officially open the 2025 edition.

“This edition of the annual health conference and exhibition builds on a strong foundation of industry trust and international relevance.

“Having received solid backing from the Federal Ministry of Health and other key industry bodies, we are especially excited about this year’s speaker lineup, which reflects our commitment to curating a diverse, cross-sectoral dialogue led by some of Africa’s most respected thought leaders and innovators,” said Tom Coleman, Director of WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos.

The speaker lineup for WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos 2025 underscores the event’s commitment to pan-African thought leadership and multidisciplinary collaboration. Confirmed speakers include Professor Nicaise Ndembi, FAPH, Deputy Director-General and Africa Regional Director at the International Vaccine Institute; Dr. Mories Atoki, CEO of the African Business Coalition for Health; Hon. Dr. Anthony L. Fortune, FAPH, Liberia’s Assistant Minister of Health for Vital Statistics; Timi Omole, Executive Director of the International Association of Public Health Logisticians; celebrated Nigerian actor and entrepreneur Joke Silva, MFR; and medical influencer Dr. Egemba Chinonso (Aproko Doctor), among others.

On the laboratory side, WHX Labs Lagos will feature Professor Oyewale Tomori, DFAPH, renowned virologist and former WHO advisor; Dr. Donald Ofili, Acting Registrar/CEO of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN); Akyala Ishaku, Director of the Global Health and Infectious Diseases Centre; and Kenneth Okolie, CEO of Synlab Nigeria, alongside other key players in Africa’s laboratory science ecosystem.

The 2025 edition will showcase an expanded programme featuring high-impact sessions, expert-led discussions, and interactive engagements across healthcare and laboratory science. The agenda will explore themes including leadership, investment, digital health, diagnostics, public health, and innovation, developed in collaboration with trusted partners across the sector.

“From our carefully curated conference content to the diversity of voices and perspectives represented, this year’s edition is designed to spark meaningful conversations, actionable insights, and impactful outcomes within the healthcare and laboratory communities. It’s set to be one of the most relevant, inclusive, and engaging healthcare events the region has ever seen,” said Rubina D’Souza, Conference Director.

The 2025 edition has received support from strategic partners such as the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria, ABCHealth, West African Institute of Public Health, and Women in Healthcare Network, among others. These partnerships are central to delivering a future-focused event that encourages knowledge exchange, investment, and impactful dialogue across the healthcare and laboratory value chains.

As West Africa’s healthcare landscape continues to evolve, WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos remain at the forefront—bridging gaps, fostering partnerships, and unlocking the full potential of healthcare across the continent.

Share