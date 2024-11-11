Health Minister Pledges Stronger US-Nigeria Collaboration

Share

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, has emphasized shared priorities between President-elect, Donald Trump’s administration and Nigeria’s current leadership under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said this while extending his congratulations to former United States (US) President, Donald Trump following his re-election victory.

A congratulatory message shared on the Minister’s X page on Monday reads, “Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your remarkable re-election!

“Your commitment to promoting national interests, economic resilience, and peace, aligns closely with the vision of our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s @officialABAT Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria.”

The Health Minister expressed optimism regarding future collaborative efforts between Nigeria and the United States.

Noting health security as a key focus, Dr. Pate reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening its ties with the U.S. government.

He mentioned advancing joint initiatives that benefit both nations’ populations by promoting health, economic resilience, and mutual prosperity.

“We are committed to strengthening our collaboration with the United States @USAGov @StateDept, advancing initiatives that promote health security and well-being of our populations. Together, we can build a healthier and more prosperous future,” Dr. Pate’s post

This statement further indicates the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Agenda seeks to bolster Nigeria’s development through strategic international partnerships, economic growth, and improved public health infrastructure.

Observers note that this public gesture of support from a high-ranking Nigerian official is likely to foster stronger diplomatic ties and collaborative efforts between Nigeria and the re-elected Trump administration, signalling a commitment to shared policy goals and regional stability.

This development reaffirms Nigeria’s foreign policy trajectory that prioritizes strong alliances with leading global powers to further national interests and secure long-term socio-economic benefits for its citizens.

