Health: Kalu Seeks Partnership With US Montefiore Centre

Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has proposed a strategic partnership with the Montefiore Einstein Medical Centre in New York, United States, to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Kalu made the proposal during a courtesy visit by the President of the centre, Dr. Philip Ozuah, and his team to his office in Abuja.

The proposed collaboration aims to address key challenges in Nigeria’s healthcare sector, including inadequate infrastructure, the ongoing brain drain of medical professionals, and the rising cost of medical tourism, which drains an estimated $1.1 billion from the country annually.

Highlighting ongoing reforms, Kalu said the 10th National Assembly is prioritizing healthcare as central to national security, human capital development, and economic growth.

He noted that major legislative actions have been taken to strengthen health delivery and broaden access across Nigeria.

“In the 10th House of Representatives, health is regarded as central to national security, human capital development, and economic progress,” he said.

Quoting World Health Organisation data, Kalu noted that every dollar invested in health yields up to four dollars in productivity gains. He pointed to Nigeria’s progress in eradicating wild polio, expanding maternal and child health services, and improving the reach of tertiary health institutions.

“Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the government has committed to bold reforms and citizen-focused policies. The 2024 national budget allocates over ₦1.33 trillion to the health sector—the largest in our history,” Kalu added.

He stressed, however, that beyond budgetary allocations, sustainable outcomes depend on building resilient health systems through clear policy frameworks, sustained investment, and innovative partnerships.

Kalu outlined key reforms already underway in the legislature, including the mandatory health coverage provision under the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act, expansion of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund to support primary care, modernization of obsolete health laws, promotion of local pharmaceutical research, and advancement of the Health Infrastructure Development and Regulation Bill.

He also highlighted the progress of the Medical Residency Training Fund (Amendment) Bill aimed at curbing brain drain and the commissioning of the National Assembly Clinic as a model for public-sector healthcare delivery.

In his remarks, Dr. Ozuah delivered a presentation on Montefiore’s impact in the United States and expressed readiness to collaborate with Nigerian authorities to develop innovative solutions tailored to the country’s unique healthcare challenges.

Dr. Ozuah assured the Deputy Speaker of Montefiore’s willingness to engage in areas of mutual interest to improve Nigeria’s healthcare delivery systems.

