Health Insurance: Oyo Targets 500,000 Enrollment To Curb Child Mortality, Others

As part of a strategy to curb mortality, particularly among children under five and vulnerable groups, the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA) has said it would target enrolling over 500,000 lives for health insurance coverage before the end of 2024.

The Executive Secretary of OYSHIA, Dr Olusola Akande who disclosed this in Ibadan, Oyo State, said the aim was to deliberately extend insurance coverage benefits to vulnerable groups.

Akande spoke during a two-day media dialogue tagged: “Changing The Narrative on Child Mortality Through Health Insurance,’ which was held in Ibadan, Oyo State from March 18-19.

The media dialogue was organised by the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency in collaboration with UNICEF.

OYSHIA was established in 2016 but began enrolment in 2017. Its total enrollment to date is 190,968. While the formal sector has enrolled 104,533, the informal sector has 86,435 enrollees.

The executive secretary of OYSHIA said, “We are doing 500,000, using the ‘Irotun De Plus’; it’s just a target.

He said OYSHIA will allow the enrollees to pay their premiums on a monthly basis, not on a yearly basis.

“When an enrollee pays, we will give him or her a grinding machine for free; he may also have access to loan facilities.”

Akande said, “On Thursday we are going to enroll all the street sweepers in Oyo State. The sweepers who constitute over 800 lives are majorly women.

“We will enrol them for free,” he added, saying. “That’s part of the innovation we are introducing to increase the number of enrollees which OYSHIA would provide insurance coverage for.”

The idea about targeting 800 enrollees, according to Akande was muted as part of the commemoration of the 2024 International Women’s Day.

He explained that the majority of street sweepers set to be enrolled on Thursday are women who often don’t get honoured.

“So, we do this kind of enrollment on a regular basis as an innovative way to extend insurance coverage to vulnerable groups.

“We are also enrolling people living with HIV; that is the essence of insurance, providing insurance coverage for vulnerable groups.”

These enrollees will get benefits that are within the ambit of the insurance package they fall under.

While the 500,000 enrollees would be covered under ‘Irorun De Plus’, other enrollment packages are Conventional OYSHIA Scheme, Pensioner’s Scheme, CBSHIP, Safer Health, BHCPF and Adoption Model. Others are the Diaspora Scheme and Student Scheme.

Akande who disclosed that the state government has committed more than N1 billion to the scheme in the state, said that the premium package for the health insurance package is N13,500 and that is what the rich, poor, including the vulnerable pay annually to enjoy the health insurance package.

In her address titled ‘Access to Health Insurance: A Gateway to Achieve Universal Health Coverage for All in Nigeria’, Health Specialist with UNICEF, Dr. Ijeoma Agbo said that the percentage of the population covered by health insurance has been steadily increasing over the years but lamented that significant gaps still exist, with a substantial portion of the population, especially the vulnerable, remaining uninsured.

She said, “Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is achieved when all people have access to high-quality essential services they need without facing financial hardship, particularly at the time of service delivery.

“Several states in Nigeria have introduced their own health insurance schemes to complement the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and extend coverage to residents. These state-level schemes vary in scope, coverage, and implementation effectiveness and impact in terms of overall progress towards UHC.”

To accelerate progress towards UHC in Nigeria, Agbo said concerted efforts must be geared towards addressing systemic challenges as well as strengthening health systems.

“Achieving UHC requires a multi-sectoral and collaborative approach involving government agencies, healthcare providers, donor agencies, civil society organisations, the private sector, communities and the media.”

She added that UNICEF is committed to working together with all stakeholders to overcome barriers, leverage resources, and ensure that all Nigerians have access to the healthcare services they need without financial hardship.

On her part, Communication Officer, UNICEF, Blessing Ejiofor, stated that access to health insurance plays an important role in ensuring that children receive the timely healthcare services they need to survive, thrive and fulfil their potential in life.

Ejiofor urged the media to become active advocates by using their various platforms to draw the attention of everyone to the issue with a view to bridging the existing gaps in health insurance coverage for vulnerable populations.