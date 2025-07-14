Health Insurance: ‘NHIA Addressing Drug Shortages, Care Delays

As part of its agenda to ensure comprehensive and effective coverage for its enrollees, the National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, has taken steps to address all forms of drug shortages and care delays.

The initiative is being implemented through a multi-project strategy. Disclosing this at the annual general meeting of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors, NAIPE, in Lagos, the the Director General, NHIA, Dr Kelechi Ohiri, said the agency had expanded the national health insurance scheme to cover some extreme health cases including people living with HIV and TB patients, with pilots under way in four states.

Represented by the Director, Lagos regional office, Mrs. Aisha Abubakar Haruna, Ohiri, who announced that the health insurance now covers no fewer than 20 million Nigerians up from 16.8 million in 2023, said the Authority had achieved 99 per cent of the 2027 presidential target.

He explained that the Authority achieved an additional 800,000 beneficiaries who joined the basic health care provision fund.

He said: “NHIA has focused on expanding health insurance coverage, improving quality of care and protecting the rights of enrollees while strategically and creatively deploying health insurance to save lives in a way that contributes and sustains significant benefit to the health sector.

“As of June last month, NHIA has achieved 20 million enrollees in the health insurance. This was the combined efforts by the state health insurance agencies, health maintenance organizations and the National Health Insurance Scheme.

“As a matter of fact, we have exceeded the mandates that have been given to us by the president. He gave us a target which we exceeded in June. We have a significant jump from 16.8 million Nigerians enrolled by 2023.

By June 2025, we have hit 20 million. We have also embarked on addressing drug shortages and care delays via the multi-project strategy.