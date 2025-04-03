Health Insurance: LASHMA Champions Advocacy To Increase Enrollees, Lists Benefits

Share

A worrisome aspect of care access in Nigeria is the out-of-pocket method of settling hospital bills.

The system which has been practiced by the majority of Nigerians for decades, however has been phased out in many advanced global northern countries much of which are presently focusing on making universal health coverage (UHC) possible for their populace.

While this is being seamlessly operationalised in developed countries with tremendous benefits, efforts are on to get the buy-in of more Lagosians with a view to ensure affordable and accessible quality care for them.

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) means ensuring everyone has access to quality health services, from prevention to treatment, without facing financial hardship. It’s a key goal of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and a fundamental human right. Making this possible for the majority of the populace is health insurance.

In a bid to make quality healthcare accessible for the majority of Lagosians, the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has begun an aggressive advocacy aimed to get more citizens to adopt health insurance.

One of such programmes took place recently during the Y2025 Q1 Media Parley held at the LASHMA Conference Room, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos recently. One of the major highlights of the event was the presentation on ILERA ‘N TIWA Cooperative, a newly introduced initiative aimed at adequately integrating the informal sector into the health insurance ecosystem.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, the initiative provides flexible payment plans for artisans, traders, and low-income earners, ensuring they are not left behind in the quest for improved healthcare access. While emphasising the agency’s strategic efforts to make healthcare accessible and affordable for all Lagos residents, Zamba said the social health insurance is set up mainly for the masses.

Benefit packages

She said, “What was in the benefit package in 2020 is very different from what is in the package now. We have added other things based on what we have seen in terms of the disease burden and feedback from the general residents.”

If your wife is pregnant and needs antenatal care, it is free under the insurance coverage

Speaking about the new ILERA ‘N TIWA Cooperative and Academy introduced to expand the health insurance coverage, Zamba said with this plan, “if you come on board, we have reputable hospitals. We are very good on quality and we make sure that any hospital that you enter, you are assured of a good level of care.

Drug expansion access

“We also make sure that you (the enrollees) get the affordable drugs that will be useful for you. In fact, we have extended that to now include a drug access expansion programme, whereby, for instance, if the drug is not available in the facility, you are able to go to a nearby community pharmacy that is participating with LASHMA and you are able to pick up those drugs for free. So, that is something that we have put in place.”

On ailments that can be tackled through the health insurance, the Permanent Secretary of LASHMA said, “They are the normal things that we go to hospital for including malaria, diabetes, backache, diarrhoea, child ailments, skin diseases, among others.

“If you even need admission, you will get hospital admission up to 15 days under the cover and blood transfusion up to two pints is also available under the health insurance coverage.”

Speaking further, she said LASHMA has included maternal and child care in the benefits covered. “So, all the childhood illnesses, including neonatal sepsis, neonatal jaundice for newborn babies are also covered. If your wife is pregnant and needs antenatal care, it is free under the insurance coverage.

“As long as you buy a family plan, child delivery is free and even if it is a cesarean section that is required, it is also free under the coverage. “We are very good at tackling chronic diseases. So, hypertension, diabetes, asthma, sickle cell, among other chronic diseases are covered.”

Available services

Consequently, Dr. Zamba urged Lagosians to enroll in the health insurance scheme, saying, “We assure enrollees of getting their drugs on a monthly basis.

“We do blood tests, lab tests, chest x-ray, we can do ultrasound scans. “We do cataract surgery. We also have telemedicine services.

So, once you pay your premium, you are able to access telemedicine either by our hotline; you can also download our app on the iOS or from the play store.”

Incentives from ILERA ‘N TIWA

In his presentation, the Head of Business Development at LASHMA, Mr. Rotimi Olatunji provided deeper insights into ILERA ‘N TIWA Cooperative, describing it as a financial inclusion strategy tailored to individuals who may struggle to pay upfront for health insurance.

“Through this initiative, members can make small, incremental payments while gaining access to healthcare and other social impact benefits,” he said.

He further disclosed that cooperative members would enjoy financial rewards, access to lowinterest loans, preventive health programs, and a food bank initiative.

“We have adopted a multilevel marketing model, allowing members to earn commissions for referring others, creating a sustainable income stream for them,” he added.

Mr. Olatunji emphasised that ILERA ‘N TIWA would officially commence full operations by this week, with a registered steering committee comprising members of the informal sector.

“This is the first of its kind in Nigeria, and we encourage all residents to take advantage of this opportunity to access quality healthcare at a minimal cost,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

