Health Insurance: FG’s Renewal Initiative Guiding NHIA’s Service Reform

The Director-General, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Kelechi Ohiri, says the Authority’s ongoing reforms are guided by President Bola Tinubu’s Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (HSRII). The described the initiative as a policy framework designed to transform Nigeria’s healthcare delivery landscape.

Ohiri stated this in Abuja at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the NHIA and the Service Compact with All Nigerians (SERVICOM). According to him, the health sector Renewal Investment Initiative focuses on four key pillars, strengthening service delivery, improving health outcomes, unlocking the healthcare value chain, and enhancing health security.

“Our goal is not about how big the hospitals are or how much we spend; it is about how citizens are treated and the quality of care they receive,” he said. He said the NHIA’s mandate remained ensuring financial access to quality and affordable healthcare, adding that no Nigerian should suffer financial hardship because of medical expenses.

He explained that the NHIA is restructuring its systems to make healthcare services peoplecentredand results-driven, while improving accountability and responsiveness across all health facilities. He noted that the authority is working closely with SERVI- COM to enhance citizen satisfaction, ensure that complaints were addressed promptly, and uphold service standards in both public and private health institutions under the NHIA.

“This partnership with SERVICOM is very timely, especially as we celebrate Customer Service Week. “It reaffirms our joint commitment to ensuring that Nigerians receive the dignity, respect, and quality they deserve when accessing care,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the collaboration with SERVICOM would mark a turning point in public service delivery, saying that citizen experience must remain the true measure of success in healthcare. In his remarks, Mr Anthony Oshin, National Coordinator of SERVICOM commended the NHIA for embedding service excellence in its reform process.

Oshin described the collaboration as a model for inter-agency partnership aimed at restoring public trust in government health services. “This partnership is a step to- ward restoring public confidence in healthcare delivery. It shows that government agencies can work together to serve Nigerians better,” he said.

He reaffirmed SERVICOM’s readiness to support the NHIA in promoting transparency, accountability, and improved feedback mechanisms in hospitals nationwide. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the HSRII, launched by President Tinubu in December 2023, provides a unified framework for driving investment, innovation, and efficiency across the health system.

The initiative aims to ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of income or location, has access to equitable, affordable, and highquality healthcare. Through its reforms, the NHIA seeks to expand health insurance coverage, promote financial risk protection, and deliver measurable improvements in the health and well-being of citizens.