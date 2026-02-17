Health Emergency: FCTA Inaugurates 12 Ambulance Vehicles

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike recently presented twelve (12 ) high-tech ambulance vehicles to different health groups in Abuja, CALEB ONWE reports

The presentation

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has presented 12 stateof-the art ambulance vehicles to some hospitals in Abuja.

Presenting the vehicles, Wike said that the distribution of the ambulances was to reaffirm the commitment of the FCT Administration to overhauling the health sector and enhancing emergency services in the nation’s capital.

The Minister explained that the move was a critical component of a broader strategy to ensure that no sector, be it infrastructure, education, or health, is left behind under the current administration. Wike noted that he had to pay a deaf ear to his critics, who didn’t understand his administration’s policy thrust and were criticising his elaborate road infrastructure.

According to him, his commitment to providing good road networks around Abuja was premised on the fact that when there are good roads, security, healthcare and other aspects of socio-economic activities would have been addressed.

He stated that his critics were ignorant of the fact that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu had mapped out people oriented programmes that will address all aspects of the society’s problems. Wike explained that without the construction of roads, it would be impossible to deploy ambulances during emergency situations.

He said, “So many people were saying why are we concentrating on road infrastructure, why are we not focusing on education? But people forget that these ambulances may break down when there are no good roads. “When it is an emergency period for you to convey patients and the roads are not in motorable condition, then the whole essence of emergency vehicles becomes useless. So, first things first, and that’s what we have been able to do”.

Motorable roads

Inside Abuja gathered that for years, emergency responders in Abuja have faced a common challenge, including getting to patients on time. Poor road conditions, bottlenecks, and poorly connected routes which often slowed ambulances, sometimes turning manageable emergencies into fatal ones.

It was said that the recent road rehabilitation and expansion projects across major corridors, especially linking satellite towns and high-density neighborhoods have begun to change that landscape. With smoother surfaces, expanded lanes, and improved traffic flow, emergency vehicles can now move faster and more predictably.

The health administrators in the FCT have also said that the arrival of the 12 new ambulances is designed to maximize those gains. One of the resident doctors said: “Emergency medicine is not only about hospitals and doctors. It is about time, how quickly help reaches you. Good roads reduce delay. Ambulances convert that access into action.”

…commitment to healthcare

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that the Minister was not only working towards providing reliable healthcare emergency services, but a total overhauling of the system. It was learnt that the Minister was also working to perfect the procurement phase for the rehabilitation and furnishing of 14 health centers across the FCT.

He equally confirmed that the FCT Civil Service Commission has been directed to commence the employment of new personnel to address staffing shortages in the FCT health sector. Speaking at the unveiling of the ambulance vehicles, the Mandate Secretary, FCT Health Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe noted that the initiative was made possible by the policies of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has keyed into.

Fasawe, also said that the presentation of ambulances to FCT hospitals was a reflection of the FCTA’s commitment to emergency preparedness and improved health outcomes for all who reside in the FCT. According to her, the improved roads in areas like Abaji, Kwali, and Gwagwalada have significantly shortened emergency response times in the FCT.

She also confirmed that the FCT is currently the only state/territory that has paid all medical allowances, including the medical residency training fund and hazard allowances, up to date.

Fasawe said: “These interventions together, when we reflect on them, show a deliberate and coordinated effort to deliver accessible, high quality and responsible healthcare for the people of the FCT. “ On behalf of the health sector, we sincerely appreciate the Honourable Minister for this support and commitment”.

The significance

Inside Abuja learnt that the newly commissioned ambulances are not basic transport vans. Each vehicle is equipped with modern life-support features intended to stabilize patients before they reach the hospital.

According to emergency service coordinators, the fleet includes, advanced cardiac life-support equipment, oxygen delivery systems, patient monitoring devices,trauma care kits, onboard communication systems linked to dispatch centers, and trained paramedic crews assigned per shift.

Inside Abuja gathered that this allows responders to begin treatment on-site and during transit, a crucial factor in cases involving cardiac arrest, stroke, severe injury, or respiratory distress. Inside Abuja learnt that one of the most significant aspects of the rollout is its focus on underserved and fast-growing outskirts of the capital territory.

Satellite communities, often home to working families and lowerincome residents, have historically faced longer emergency wait times. Under the new plan, ambulance stations and standby points will be spread across multiple area councils, ensuring that response coverage is not limited to elite or central neighborhoods.

Emergency planners explain that response mapping and call-volume data were used to determine placement zones, aiming to cut average response time significantly. Chigozie Ani, a health worker said; “We are moving from reactive positioning to predictive positioning. “We studied where emergencies happen most frequently and built our deployment model around real patterns.”

Undoubtedly, uneven access to emergency services have long shaped medical outcomes, this may be why the government’s efforts are being seen as worthwhile. Some health workers who preferred to remain anonymous agreed that the recent improvements in road infrastructure across key districts.

They said that the distribution of 12 new ambulance vehicles into the health emergency response system was a critical link between access and survival.

They said that the deployment signals more than just an expansion of fleet numbers. But represents a coordinated shift toward faster, more reliable emergency healthcare delivery, one that connects infrastructure development with frontline medical intervention.

…international commendation

Some international donor partners have applauded the new initiative of the FCT. One of such partners, the World Health Organisation ( WHO) said that the administration of FCT had finally aligned with global best practices in emergency response services.

Representative of WHO in Nigeria, Dr. Kumshida Yakubu has commended the initiative FCT’s efforts to strengthen emergency preparedness. WHO, after expressing delight over the initiative, also pledged it’s continued support to help the FCT achieve its health goals.