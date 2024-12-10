Health, Education Top As Zulum Presents N584bn 2025 Appropriation Bill

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has presented N584.7 billion as a 2025 appropriation bill to the House of Assembly for passage into law.

The Budget tagged the ‘Budget of Recovery and Continuity,’ has a total sum of ₦584.76 billion aimed at consolidating the state’s developmental strides.

The ministries of health, education, finance and economic recovery, alongside critical investments in security, infrastructure and social services.

The 2025 proposed budget has the sum of N380.84 billion as Capital Expenditure and the sum of N203.92 billion Recurrent Expenditure to be financed through Recurrent Revenue from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) of N311.70 billion, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N30.09 billion, and Capital Receipts of N237.96 billion, which include aid, grants, and a Capital Development Fund.

The Ministry of Health tops the sectoral allocation with N89.97 billion which is 15.39% of the total budget size followed by the Ministry of Education with N69.8 billion, the Ministry of Finance with N62.6, the Ministry for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement with N24.4 billion, while Ministry Budget has lowest with N4.2 billion.

The health ministry has the highest allocation because of the ongoing construction of Borno State University Teaching Hospitals, the construction of an Orthopaedic Hospital in Maiduguri, the establishment of General Hospitals in Magumeri, Gubio, Azare, Uba, Dikwa, Kaleri, and Mafa, alongside rehabilitation of hospitals in Baga and Mulai and expansion of the State Health Insurance Scheme for civil servants and vulnerable citizens across the 27 local government areas.

Zulum said: “Enrol civil servants into the State Health Insurance Scheme, expand the enrolment of vulnerable indigenes across the 27 Local Government Areas into the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.”

“The Borno State primary health care development agency would revitalise 100 Primary health care centres in the state and plan to construct 6 additional primary health care centres and upgrade 6 PHCs to comprehensive health centres.”

