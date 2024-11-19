Health Care Dev: Ilawe Ekiti To Launch N500m Community Support Fund For Tertiary Hospital

Share

…Honours Senator Orji Kalu for Humanitarian Gestures

The Ilawe Ekiti Community in Ekiti South-West Local Government Area of Ekiti State has announced plans to launch a N500 million community support fund to establish a Tertiary Hospital to address cases of critical emergency health to the people of the Community.

The community who spoke on Monday at the palace of the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi expressed concern over the recent deaths of two prominent indigenes due to the lack of functional tertiary health facilities in the town.

The Chairman of the Ilawe Unity Day Organizing Committee, Barrister Femi Bankole spoke while addressing journalists at a press briefing to highlight the activities of the 2024 Ilawe Ekiti Unity Day.

Bankole who further stated that the community would also honour Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for his humanitarian gestures on Community development in Nigeria, described the former two-term Governor of Abia State as a friend of the Community whose contributions to the growth and development of Ilawe-Ekiti and Nigeria as a whole cannot be underestimated.

“Ilawe-Ekiti will on Saturday, confer a chieftaincy title on the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, during the grand finale of its 2024 Unity Day celebrations.

“He is a friend of Ilawe-Ekiti and has contributed immensely to the development of this country. There is no way senators will be mentioned without mentioning his name. He has also been working closely with our senator here in Ekiti”.

Bankole further emphasized that the Unity Day aims to bring together the town’s illustrious sons and daughters, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora, for developmental purposes.

“Ilawe-Ekiti, which ranks as the third-largest and most populous town in Ekiti State, according to the National Population Commission and the National Bureau of Statistics, lacks many crucial social amenities, and infrastructure, among which are befitting and well equipped Medical facilities to match her status and cater

“We have lost prominent indigenes, including a bishop and a professor, who passed away because there was no teaching hospital to attend to their medical emergencies. They couldn’t get to the state capital in time.” Bankole lamented.

The activities in the week-long Unity Day celebration included environmental sanitation on Tuesday, a Youth Assembly on Wednesday, the Ilawe Unity Day Lecture on Thursday, Indoor games alongside Jumat prayers on Friday, and a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday.

The important Dignitaries expected at the event included Ekiti State Governor,!Biodun Oyebanji, His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Ogunwusi as Royal Father of the Day, and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the Chief Launcher, among others.

Share

Please follow and like us: