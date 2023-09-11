Health Care Delivery: Kano Govt Vows To Partner With Ghana

The Kano State Governor has reassured commitment to partnering with the Republic of Ghana to improve effective service delivery in the Health Sector.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf disclosed this while receiving the Deputy Minister of Health from the Republic of Ghana, who paid a working visit to the governor at the government house in Kano.

He said Nigeria and Ghana have rich traditional similarities, which is a clear demonstration of brotherhood which existed for decades.

The governor noted that the Kano state government would not relent in partnering with the Republic of Ghana in the aspect of infrastructure, Health, and Education.

He said his administration has achieved a great milestone since the assumption of office a hundred days ago.

“Since assumption had been working assiduously in ensuring effective service delivery in the health sector.”

“Our administration had since assumption provided free maternal health care to pregnant women, Renovation of hospitals in the state and would soon embark on general rehabilitation of all the general hospitals in the state.”

He added that his Administration would soon Start operating mobile clinics, stressing that vehicles and equipment for the mobile clinics have already been purchased.

Earlier the Deputy Minister of Heth Republic of Ghana Mr Mahma Asei Seini said they were in Kano to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

He assured the commitment of the Republic of Ghana to ensuring that the set objectives were being Achieved