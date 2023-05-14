Heads To Roll In Anambra APC Over Anti-party During 2023 Polls

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State who sabotaged the party during the just concluded general elections risk being suspended by its leadership.

Similarly President – elect Ahmed Bola Tinubu has been advised to consider party loyalty in the appointments to his government instead of honoring non – party members and saboteurs.

According to the address by the Anambra state Chairman of the APC Sir Basil Ejidike at a stakeholders meeting held in Awka on Saturday, most party members played anti party which led to the not too good performance of the party in the area.

“The party also noted with dismay the behavior of some stakeholders at the last general elections and the preceding campaigns .

Many of the stakeholders did not show enough interest during the campaigns and the subsequent elections” “The party has however taken note of this nonchalant attitude and it’s attendant effect on the result of the last election.

The party also frowned at the attitude of so many party executives at the various levels alongside agents who abdicated from their responsibilities at critical moment of the election.

I assure you that they must not go unpunished” *We must therefore take stringent measures to save our party from extinction. Moving forward the party has resolved in line with Article 21.

3 of our Constitution, to set up a Standing Disciplinary Committee that will try all known actions and anti party activities perpetrated against the party in the recent past .

Without discipline the party cannot move forward. The party has therefore resolved to draw a line and do everything that is needed to instill sanity in our midst” he noted.

Ejidike further lamented that appointments of the party by the outgoing Buhari administration were given to non party members who felt reluctant to interface with the party and urged Sen Ahmed Bola Tinubu to consider party loyalty and commitment to the party in making his appointments.