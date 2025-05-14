Heads Of Marine, Blue Economy Agencies Sign 2025 Performance Bonds With Oyetola

Share

In a bid to strengthen accountability, transparency, and alignment with national development priorities, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday, oversaw the formal signing of the 2025 Performance Bonds by the heads of government agencies under the Ministry.

The signing of the 2025 Performance Bonds was held during the conclusion of the two-day 2025 Sectoral Retreat of the Ministry in Abuja, which was themed “Maximizing Nigeria’s Maritime Potential: A Blueprint for Sustainable Blue Economy Growth.”

The 2025 Performance Bond serves as a strategic commitment by agency chief executives to deliver on clearly defined goals within the fiscal year.

The Performance Bond is not merely a formality, but a performance-driven agreement designed to track progress, ensure accountability, and guide quarterly reporting in line with the Ministry’s overarching strategic vision.

Underscoring the significance of the document, the Minister said, “This is not just a ceremonial document; it is a living, dynamic tool that will guide our actions, track our performance, and ensure that we hold ourselves accountable to the Nigerians. It reflects our collective ambition to elevate Nigeria’s marine and blue economy sector and fully unlock the potential of the blue economy for sustainable national growth.”

The Performance Bonds were signed by the chief executives of all agencies under the Ministry, including the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), and the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron. Others include the Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR), the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, the National Institute for Freshwater Fisheries Research (NIFFR), New Bussa, the Federal College of Freshwater Fisheries Technology (FCFFT), New Bussa, and the Federal College of Freshwater Fisheries Technology (FCFFT), Baga.

Each agency’s deliverables under the 2025 Performance Bond were drawn from its approved Annual Work Plan and jointly reviewed with the Central Results Delivery Coordinating Unit (CRDCU).

These commitments are structured to support implementation of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy and are aligned with the Ministry’s efforts to foster inter-agency collaboration and measurable impact across the sector.

The Minister urged all agency leaders to treat the Performance Bond as a guiding compass for 2025, emphasizing that the success of the Ministry would be measured not by intentions, but by the tangible outcomes delivered to Nigerians.

He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to tracking implementation to ensure transparency and sustained public confidence in the sector’s progress.

