Heads Of Health Agencies Intensify Measles–Rubella Vaccination Monitoring

The Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Muyi Aina, and the Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, have led a joint monitoring team to assess the progress of the ongoing Measles–Rubella (MRM) Vaccination Campaign across selected states of the federation.

The exercise is part of the agency’s commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind while strengthening collaboration between national and state health authorities to achieve better health outcomes for all children.

As of Friday, the monitoring team visited Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) within and outside the FCT, including the Chikora North PHC in Kogi Local Government Area, Kogi State and the New Township PHC in Abaji Area Council, Abuja.

The team also visited surrounding communities, sensitising mothers and caregivers on the importance of immunisation and advising them to ensure their children are vaccinated and properly finger-marked as evidence of vaccination.

The Director-General of the NPHCDA, Dr Muyi Aina, commended the dedication of frontline health workers and encouraged them to maintain accuracy and honesty in data reporting, stressing that verified data, whether targets are achieved or not, is crucial for effective planning and sustainable health sector improvement.

He explained that the monitoring visits were designed to evaluate coverage levels and workforce commitment, particularly in hard-to-reach areas, and to ensure credible, on-the-spot assessments of field operations.

Dr Aina further assured the health providers that the Federal Government is aware of their challenges and is taking steps to address them under the Renewed Hope Health Reform Agenda of the present administration, aimed at delivering equitable and efficient healthcare services across the nation.

At the New Township PHC, Abaji, the Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES) of the FCTA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, personally administered vaccines to infants and sensitised mothers on the importance of routine immunisation to prevent child-killer diseases and avoidable deaths.

She urged parents to spread the message within their communities, noting that unvaccinated children remain at high risk of contracting measles (Rubeola) and rubella (German measles) viral infections that can lead to blindness, brain damage, hearing loss, congenital defects, and even death.

Both health leaders commended the turnout and coverage recorded by the vaccination teams so far, urging them to remain proactive and to adhere strictly to safety standards. During the visit, the delegation also attended to a 13-year-old patient at the Kogi PHC and recommended follow-up care to ensure effective service delivery.

The Measles–Rubella vaccination campaign, flagged off by the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on October 6, will run until October 15 across 19 northern states and Oyo State.

The exercise underscores the importance of teamwork between national and state health authorities to protect children, strengthen healthcare delivery, and build a healthier nation.