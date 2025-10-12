New Telegraph

October 12, 2025
Heads Of Health Agencies Intensify Measles–Rubella Vaccination Monitoring

  • October 12, 2025
  • 2 minute read
Heads Of Health Agencies Intensify Measles–rubella Vaccination Monitoring

The Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Muyi Aina, the Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, have led a joint monitoring team to assess the progress of the ongoing Measles–Rubella (MRM) Vaccination Campaign across selected states of the federation.

The exercise is part of the agency’s commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind while strengthening collaboration between national and state health authorities to achieve better health outcomes for all children.

As of Friday, the monitoring team visited Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) within and outside the FCT, including the Chikora North PHC in Kogi Local Government Area, Kogi state, and the New Township PHC in Abaji Area Council, Abuja.

The team also visited surrounding communities, sensitizing mothers and caregivers on the importance of immunization and advising them to ensure their children are vaccinated and properly finger-marked as evidence of vaccination.

The Director-General of the NPHCDA, Dr. Muyi Aina, commended the dedication of frontline health workers and encouraged them to maintain accuracy and honesty in data reporting, stressing that verified data, whether targets are achieved or not, is crucial for effective planning and sustainable health sector improvement.

