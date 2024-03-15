Headlining Hard Rock Cafe Lagos, My Most Memorable Show – Kanwulia

Kanwulia is a Nigeria-American singer, songwriter, actress and dancer. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about her highly anticipated album, Amerikana, and the launch of her city tour Amerikana-Who’s That Girl? Kanwulia also talks about her musical influences, what fans should expect from her live performances, and other issues

Can you tell us about the inspiration behind your upcoming album, ‘Amerikana’? ‘Amerikana’ was birthed from my upbringing in Lagos. For the longest time, I would get teased at school and they would call me “amerikana” because my accent was different and the food my mom put in my lunch box was different. But when I got to secondary school, I started to own it and not let the insults hurt me anymore. Then came the expression through music and that’s how this album came about.

What can fans expect to hear from this new album compared to your previous works? They can expect to hear me having a lot of fun! I think this album has definitely matured in content and delivery from my last body of work!

What message or theme do you hope to convey through ‘Amerikana’? Confidence in who you are! It’s so important to understand and appreciate the uniqueness that is you and how people will try to mimic but it can’t never be the original. Stand in your truth and be confident in it.

How did the idea for the “Amerikana-Who’s That Girl?” city tour come about? Well, all of that credit goes to my amazing team Volkano Productions and Inspiro Productions. They worked hard to put something together that embodies who I am. The hook of my song EGO is “who’s that girl with the too much sauce?” We snagged the idea from that song with the understanding that based on my music, people would soon be asking if they haven’t started already “Who’s that girl?”

What should fans expect from your live performances during the tour? To be entertained! I’m not a stand-in one-place kind of artist. I dance, I move, I communicate with the audience. Some songs will force me to slow down but energy all the way!!!

How do you feel about being a Nigerian American artist and how does that influence your music? My mom is American and my dad is Nigerian so even though I grew up in Lagos, my house was still very Western in some aspects. For example, the music we listened to was always a mix, the food I ate was a mix, and the shows I watched were always a mix. I love the duality of my identity because it offers a unique perspective. I am fully comfortable at home, in Lagos, and also as confident in the diasporas as well. It influences my music through the sounds I hear and the stories I want to tell.

Can you share any memorable moments or challenges you’ve faced while working on ‘Amerikana’? We shot the visual album for ‘Amerikana’ during the height of COVID. I had just graduated from NYU and the state of the entertainment industry was so uncertain. I called my friends from Uni and asked if they wanted to shoot a visual album, they all said yes and flew down to Atlanta. We quarantined for two weeks together and shot this project. Probably one of the most rewarding but memorable moments with this project.

What do you hope fans will take away from your album and tour experience? I hope they walk away stunned, amazed, and proud. I’ve worked really hard to get to this point and so I hope they forget about all the wahala way dey Lagos and just let go for one night with me!

How do you see your music evolving in the future, especially as you continue to blend different cultural influences? I see my music taking Afro-beats/ fusion/pop to the next level. There are endless possibilities and I think the world is primed and ready to experience a whole new era of world music.

Is there a particular message or feeling you want listeners to walk away with after experiencing ‘Amerikana’ and attending your tour performances? Joy! My name means “Let me/ us rejoice”. One of my biggest driving forces is the joy I’m able to inspire in people while performing.

Can you tell us about your musical influences and how they have shaped your sound? Some of my fa- vorite Nigerian music is gospel music. The music I grew up singing in church. The call and response aspects of gospel music are heard in a lot of my music, particularly ‘EGO’ and so Nigerian gospel music is definitely one of my inspirations. Jazz music is another. Ella Fitzgerald, George and Ira Gershwin, Nat King Cole, and Sarah Vaughn are all legends I grew up trying to imitate. Through that admiration came my fascination with Jazz music. And then, of course, Whitney, Mariah, Beyoncé, Luther Vandross, Michael Jackson, Jill Scott, too many legends to list here! Mostly from a performance standpoint. All of these artists were fired when they hit the stage, so I got a lot of my stage presence from watching them.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard it before? Smooth but exciting storytelling.

What message or emotion do you hope to convey through your music? Joy and Confidence.

How do you approach the songwriting process? What inspires your lyrics and melodies? It depends. Songs naturally come very easily. I’ve written songs in 10 minutes. But the more I experience in life, the more I have to write about and sometimes that can be challenging when you’re not quite sure what to say. That’s when collaboration comes in handy. I’ve collaborated with friends who have sat in the studio with me for hours to help me organize what I wanted to say and help provide structure. So it really depends on the timing and vibe.

How do you incorporate elements of alternative and soul into your music? I don’t think there is anything alternative about my music. Soul, yes. I think to create something soulful it has to come from an authentic place. I try to make all my music authentic and sometimes that means stripping it down and getting rid of the noise.

How do you feel about the current state of the music industry and the opportunities available for independent artists? The music industry is the music industry, it will always be a beast. However, I wish there were more opportunities for indie artists and I wish gatekeepers would create more genuine, legitimate opportunities for indie artists. That’s one of the things my label is really proud of- bringing up talented creators. I want to work with as many “unknown” producers and songwriters as possible. E no be just the big guys wey get talent.

Can you share any upcoming projects or collaborations that your fans can look forward to? For me to know and you to stay tuned

How do you connect with your audience and create a meaningful experience for them through your music performances? All of my shows are carefully crafted based on the venue, setlist, and demographic. Nothing I do is haphazard, it’s always intentional. Therefore the journey with my audiences will always be unique to each show.

Which has been your most memorable show so far? Headlining Hard Rock Cafe Lagos

How would you describe yourself? A twenty-something with a lot to say and a lot to do

Who are your role models and why? My parents. They inspire me every single day. Words will never be able to describe how much their support means to me and hopefully, I can continue to make them proud.

What’s your full name and how did you come up with the stage name, Kanwulia? I’d prefer not to give my full name. But my middle name is Kanwulia. My dad named me after his mother, my grandmother. I never got to meet her but my family tells me I look like her and remind them of her.

Share your experience growing up, and how it impacted your passion for the creative arts, especially music. I’ve always been a “drama queen”; just ask my Aunty Oby. I’ve always had a passion for making people laugh and smile. As I grew up, I found out how meaningful it can be to invoke emotion in people which is what drew me to the arts, and ultimately to NYU to study dramatic arts. I’m an all-round creative. I see visuals in my head for songs I haven’t recorded yet. I’m influenced by things I see, hear, and feel. I remember being in traffic near Jakanke trying to get to my studio session and I turned the music off just to listen to the environment. The horns from the danfo drivers, the okadas, and the men and women selling goods on the road all inspired me. So much so, that I wrote a song in the car with no music on the way to my session. To be that in tune with the world is amazing but can also be draining at times. I’ve always been the way.