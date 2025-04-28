Headies Awards: Dotun Slam Whitemoney Over Tribal Remarks

Share

Nigerian media personality, Dotun Ojuolape Kayode, popularly known as Do2dtun, has called out reality TV star, Whitemoney, over his tribal remarks during the 17th Headies Awards ceremony.

New Telegraph reports that at the prestigious event, which took place on Sunday at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Whitemoney was on hand to receive the Afrobeats Single of the Year award on behalf of singer Flavour.

However, while accepting the award, Whitemoney stirred reactions when he stated he was receiving it “on behalf of the Igbos.”

His comment quickly drew criticism from various quarters, with many suggesting that the remark was unnecessary at an event intended to celebrate pan-African achievements in music.

Reacting via his (formerly Twitter) handle, Do2dtun described Whitemoney’s statement as inappropriate for the occasion.

He wrote: “‘On behalf of the Igbos.’ I am sorry, that was so unnecessary. It didn’t need that type of narrative. It’s an award won by an African; for Afrobeat and a Nigerian,”

Do2dtun’s reaction has sparked discussions online, with fans and observers weighing in on whether ethnic references are suitable during major national award ceremonies.

@EasYQuality responded, “I think people can give a speech however they like it. I see it like he’s presenting the award to the igbo tribe and besides, same with iyabo ojo daughter wedding can be identified as Yoruba wedding.”

@nikkywinky added, “I said this too, it’s so unnecessary. Who sent him to collect the award for flavor self because it doesn’t look like flavor told him to do that, still went there to say unnecessary things.”

