Headies Award: See Full List Of 2023 Winners

The 16th edition of the prestigious Headies Award that celebrates Afrobeats and African culture held on Sunday at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia marked the second consecutive year the event took place in the United States.
Since its establishment in 2006, the Headies Awards have consistently played a pivotal role in chronicling the remarkable achievements and milestones attained within the Nigerian music industry.
It has grown to become one of the most coveted accolade in the Nigeria Music Industry.
The event, tagged “Celebrating African Renaissance,” was hosted by Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro and American media personality, Terrence J and saw A-list artistes from the continent of Africa converge to celebrate the creativity of Pan-African talent and the event honors the best in Afrobeats.
On the night, Mavin star, Rema was the biggest winner, going home with three awards. His Nigerian music renaissance speech was also the highlight of the event.
Other big winners were Asake with two awards including the coveted Next Rated Award; Burna Boy picked up the Afrobeat Single of the Year and the Best R&B Song.
Here is the full list of nominees and winners on the night:
Best Rap Single
Reminisce – Hustle
Ladipoe – Big Energy
Blaqbonez – Back in Uni
Psycho YP – Bando Diaries
OdumoduBlvck – Declan Rice (Winner)
Jeriq, Phyno – My Bro
Best Alternative Song
Wizard Chan – Earth song
Cruel Santino – Final champion
Basketmouth, The Cavemen – The Traveller
Boj, Moliy, Mellissa – In a loop
Flavour – Game Changer
Obongjayar – Tinko Tinko (Winner)
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Ric Hassani – My only baby
Magixx – Love Don’t Cost A Dime
Chike – Spell Remix
Praiz – Reckless
Wande Coal – Kpe Paso (Winner)
Best Music Video
Blaqbonez, Perliks – Back in Uni
TG Omori – PBUY
Director Pink – Spell Remix
Director K – Common Person
TG Omori – Bandana
Director K – Calm Down (Winner)
Best Rap Album
Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only
Show Dem Camp – Palmwine Music Vol. 3
Blaqbonez – Young Preacher (Winner)
Psycho YP – YPSZN3
Vector – TESLIM
Jeriq – Billion Dollar Dream
Lyricist On The Roll
Ladipoe – Clowns
Vector – Clowns
Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only (Winner)
Alpha Ojini – Vigilante Bop
A-Q – Family First
Tec (SDC) – Live Life
Producer of The Year
Magicsticks – Sungba Remix
Pheelz – Electricity
Andre Vibez, London – Calm Down
Tempoe – Soweto
Kel P – Kpe Paso
Rexxie – Abracadabra Remix (Winner)
Best Male Artiste
Asake
Rema (Winner)
Burna Boy
Ruger
Kizz Daniel
Omah Lay
Rookie of the Year
Odumodu Blvck (Winner)
Bloody Civilian
Bayyani
Guchi
Eltee Skillz
Khaid
Best Inspirational Single
Stand Strong – Davido Ft Sunday Service Choir
Jireh (My Provider) – Limoblaze, Lecrae & Happi Music
This Year – Victor Thompson & Ehis ‘d’ Greatest
Eze Ebube – Neon Adejo (Winner)
Tobechukwu – Nathaniel Bassey And Mercy Chinwo
I Get Backing – Victoria Orenze
Special Recognition Award
Sound Sultan (posthumous)
Afrobeats Single of The Year
Burna Boy – Last Last (Winner)
Ayra Starr – Rush
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Spyro – Who’s Your Guy
Ruger – Asiwaju
Digital Artiste Of The Year
Burna Boy
Ayra Starr
Rema (Winner)
Omah Lay
Kizz Daniel
Asake
Best Street-Hop Artiste
Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii – Abracadabra
Seyi Vibez – Chance (Winner)
Asake – Joha
Poco Lee, HotKid – Otilo
Zlatan, Young Jonn – Astalavista
Mohbad – Peace
Next Rated
Spyro
Seyi Vibez
Young Jonn
Asake (Winner)
Victony
Album Of The Year
Burna Boy – Love, Damini
Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe (Winner)
Rema – Rave & Roses
Omah Lay – Boy Alone
Victony – Outlaw
Davido – Timeless
Song of The Year
Rema – Calm Down
Burna Boy – Last Last (Winner)
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix
Best Collaboration
Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix
BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez – Gwagwalada
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Spyro, Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy Remix (Winner)
Pheelz, Davido – Electricity
Wande Coal, Olamide – Kpe Paso
African Artiste Of The Year
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Marwa Loud (Morocco)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Rema (Nigeria) – Winner
Best West African Artiste of The Year
Gyakie (Ghana)
Black Sherif (Ghana) – Winner
The Therapist (Liberia)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Headies Viewers’ Choice
Ruger – Asiwaju
Victony, Tempoe – Soweto (Winner)
Fireboy DML, Asake – Bandana
Ayra Starr – Rush
Asake – Terminator
Mavins – Overloading (Overdose)
Crayon – Ijo (Laba Laba)
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, Davido – Electricity
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
‘Loyal’ by Simi Kosoko, Goodsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata (Winner)
Omah Lay – I’m a mess
Tems – Lift me Up
Burna Boy – Alone
BNXN – In my mind
Wizard Chan – Earth Song
BEST R&B SINGLE
“For my hand’ by Burna Boy *(Winner)
Ckay – Mmadu
Dami Oniru – Just 4 U
Preye – Red Wine
Chike, Flavour – Hard to find
Simi, Fave – Loyal
BEST FEMALE ARTISTE
Ayra Starr
BEST SOUTHERN AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Focalistic (South Africa)
BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
‘Gbagada Express’ by BOJ
BEST R&B Album
‘The Brother’s Keeper’ by Chike
INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Selena Gomez
BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR
‘Soweto’ by Victony, Tempoe
SPECIAL RECOGNITION’
HALL OF FAME
Youssou N’dour