September 4, 2023
Headies Award: See Full List Of 2023 Winners

The 16th edition of the prestigious Headies Award that celebrates Afrobeats and African culture held on Sunday  at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia marked the second consecutive year the event took place in the United States.

Since its establishment in 2006, the Headies Awards have consistently played a pivotal role in chronicling the remarkable achievements and milestones attained within the Nigerian music industry.

It has grown to become one of the most coveted accolade in the Nigeria Music Industry.

The event, tagged “Celebrating African Renaissance,” was hosted by Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro and American media personality, Terrence J and saw A-list artistes from the continent of Africa converge to celebrate the creativity of Pan-African talent and the event honors the best in Afrobeats.

On the night, Mavin star,  Rema was the biggest winner, going home with three awards. His Nigerian music renaissance speech was also the highlight of the event.

Other big winners were Asake with two awards including the coveted Next Rated Award; Burna Boy picked up the Afrobeat Single of the Year and the Best R&B Song.

Here is the full list of nominees and winners on the night:

Best Rap Single

Reminisce – Hustle
Ladipoe – Big Energy
Blaqbonez – Back in Uni
Psycho YP – Bando Diaries
OdumoduBlvck – Declan Rice (Winner)
Jeriq, Phyno – My Bro

Best Alternative Song

Wizard Chan – Earth song
Cruel Santino – Final champion
Basketmouth, The Cavemen – The Traveller
Boj, Moliy, Mellissa – In a loop
Flavour – Game Changer
Obongjayar – Tinko Tinko (Winner)

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Ric Hassani – My only baby
Magixx – Love Don’t Cost A Dime
Chike – Spell Remix
Praiz – Reckless
Wande Coal – Kpe Paso (Winner)

Best Music Video

Blaqbonez, Perliks – Back in Uni
TG Omori – PBUY
Director Pink – Spell Remix
Director K – Common Person
TG Omori – Bandana
Director K – Calm Down (Winner)

Best Rap Album

Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only
Show Dem Camp – Palmwine Music Vol. 3
Blaqbonez – Young Preacher (Winner)
Psycho YP – YPSZN3
Vector – TESLIM
Jeriq – Billion Dollar Dream

Lyricist On The Roll

Ladipoe – Clowns
Vector – Clowns
Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only (Winner)
Alpha Ojini – Vigilante Bop
A-Q – Family First
Tec (SDC) – Live Life

Producer of The Year

Magicsticks – Sungba Remix
Pheelz – Electricity
Andre Vibez, London – Calm Down
Tempoe – Soweto
Kel P – Kpe Paso
Rexxie – Abracadabra Remix (Winner)

Best Male Artiste

Asake
Rema (Winner)
Burna Boy
Ruger
Kizz Daniel
Omah Lay

Rookie of the Year

Odumodu Blvck (Winner)
Bloody Civilian
Bayyani
Guchi
Eltee Skillz
Khaid

Best Inspirational Single

Stand Strong – Davido Ft Sunday Service Choir

Jireh (My Provider) – Limoblaze, Lecrae & Happi Music

This Year – Victor Thompson & Ehis ‘d’ Greatest

Eze Ebube – Neon Adejo (Winner)

Tobechukwu – Nathaniel Bassey And Mercy Chinwo

I Get Backing – Victoria Orenze

Special Recognition Award

Sound Sultan (posthumous)

Afrobeats Single of The Year

Burna Boy – Last Last (Winner)
Ayra Starr – Rush
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Spyro – Who’s Your Guy
Ruger – Asiwaju

Digital Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy
Ayra Starr
Rema (Winner)
Omah Lay
Kizz Daniel
Asake

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii – Abracadabra
Seyi Vibez – Chance (Winner)
Asake – Joha
Poco Lee, HotKid – Otilo
Zlatan, Young Jonn – Astalavista
Mohbad – Peace

Next Rated

Spyro
Seyi Vibez
Young Jonn
Asake (Winner)
Victony

Album Of The Year

Burna Boy – Love, Damini
Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe (Winner)
Rema – Rave & Roses
Omah Lay – Boy Alone
Victony – Outlaw
Davido – Timeless

Song of The Year

Rema – Calm Down
Burna Boy – Last Last (Winner)
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix

Best Collaboration

Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix
BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez – Gwagwalada
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Spyro, Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy Remix (Winner)
Pheelz, Davido – Electricity
Wande Coal, Olamide – Kpe Paso

African Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Marwa Loud (Morocco)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Rema (Nigeria) – Winner

Best West African Artiste of The Year

Gyakie (Ghana)
Black Sherif (Ghana) – Winner
The Therapist (Liberia)
Camidoh (Ghana)

Headies Viewers’ Choice

Ruger – Asiwaju
Victony, Tempoe – Soweto (Winner)
Fireboy DML, Asake – Bandana
Ayra Starr – Rush
Asake – Terminator
Mavins – Overloading (Overdose)
Crayon – Ijo (Laba Laba)
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, Davido – Electricity

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

‘Loyal’ by Simi Kosoko, Goodsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata (Winner)

Omah Lay – I’m a mess

Tems – Lift me Up
Burna Boy – Alone
BNXN – In my mind
Wizard Chan – Earth Song

BEST R&B SINGLE

“For my hand’ by Burna Boy *(Winner)

Ckay – Mmadu
Dami Oniru – Just 4 U
Preye – Red Wine
Chike, Flavour – Hard to find
Simi, Fave – Loyal

BEST FEMALE ARTISTE

Ayra Starr

BEST SOUTHERN AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Focalistic (South Africa)

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

‘Gbagada Express’ by BOJ

BEST R&B Album

‘The Brother’s Keeper’ by Chike 

INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Selena Gomez

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

‘Soweto’ by Victony, Tempoe

SPECIAL RECOGNITION’

Sound Sultan

HALL OF FAME

Youssou N’dour

 

 

