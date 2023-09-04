Headies Award: See Full List Of 2023 Winners

The 16th edition of the prestigious Headies Award that celebrates Afrobeats and African culture held on Sunday at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia marked the second consecutive year the event took place in the United States.

Since its establishment in 2006, the Headies Awards have consistently played a pivotal role in chronicling the remarkable achievements and milestones attained within the Nigerian music industry.

It has grown to become one of the most coveted accolade in the Nigeria Music Industry.

The event, tagged “Celebrating African Renaissance,” was hosted by Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro and American media personality, Terrence J and saw A-list artistes from the continent of Africa converge to celebrate the creativity of Pan-African talent and the event honors the best in Afrobeats.

On the night, Mavin star, Rema was the biggest winner, going home with three awards. His Nigerian music renaissance speech was also the highlight of the event.

Other big winners were Asake with two awards including the coveted Next Rated Award; Burna Boy picked up the Afrobeat Single of the Year and the Best R&B Song.

Here is the full list of nominees and winners on the night:

Best Rap Single

Reminisce – Hustle

Ladipoe – Big Energy

Blaqbonez – Back in Uni

Psycho YP – Bando Diaries

OdumoduBlvck – Declan Rice (Winner)

Jeriq, Phyno – My Bro

Best Alternative Song

Wizard Chan – Earth song

Cruel Santino – Final champion

Basketmouth, The Cavemen – The Traveller

Boj, Moliy, Mellissa – In a loop

Flavour – Game Changer

Obongjayar – Tinko Tinko (Winner)

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Ric Hassani – My only baby

Magixx – Love Don’t Cost A Dime

Chike – Spell Remix

Praiz – Reckless

Wande Coal – Kpe Paso (Winner)

Best Music Video

Blaqbonez, Perliks – Back in Uni

TG Omori – PBUY

Director Pink – Spell Remix

Director K – Common Person

TG Omori – Bandana

Director K – Calm Down (Winner)

Best Rap Album

Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only

Show Dem Camp – Palmwine Music Vol. 3

Blaqbonez – Young Preacher (Winner)

Psycho YP – YPSZN3

Vector – TESLIM

Jeriq – Billion Dollar Dream

Lyricist On The Roll

Ladipoe – Clowns

Vector – Clowns

Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only (Winner)

Alpha Ojini – Vigilante Bop

A-Q – Family First

Tec (SDC) – Live Life

Producer of The Year

Magicsticks – Sungba Remix

Pheelz – Electricity

Andre Vibez, London – Calm Down

Tempoe – Soweto

Kel P – Kpe Paso

Rexxie – Abracadabra Remix (Winner)

Best Male Artiste

Asake

Rema (Winner)

Burna Boy

Ruger

Kizz Daniel

Omah Lay

Rookie of the Year

Odumodu Blvck (Winner)

Bloody Civilian

Bayyani

Guchi

Eltee Skillz

Khaid

Best Inspirational Single

Stand Strong – Davido Ft Sunday Service Choir

Jireh (My Provider) – Limoblaze, Lecrae & Happi Music

This Year – Victor Thompson & Ehis ‘d’ Greatest

Eze Ebube – Neon Adejo (Winner)

Tobechukwu – Nathaniel Bassey And Mercy Chinwo

I Get Backing – Victoria Orenze

Special Recognition Award

Sound Sultan (posthumous)

Afrobeats Single of The Year

Burna Boy – Last Last (Winner)

Ayra Starr – Rush

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse

Spyro – Who’s Your Guy

Ruger – Asiwaju

Digital Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy

Ayra Starr

Rema (Winner)

Omah Lay

Kizz Daniel

Asake

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii – Abracadabra

Seyi Vibez – Chance (Winner)

Asake – Joha

Poco Lee, HotKid – Otilo

Zlatan, Young Jonn – Astalavista

Mohbad – Peace

Next Rated

Spyro

Seyi Vibez

Young Jonn

Asake (Winner)

Victony

Album Of The Year

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe (Winner)

Rema – Rave & Roses

Omah Lay – Boy Alone

Victony – Outlaw

Davido – Timeless

Song of The Year

Rema – Calm Down

Burna Boy – Last Last (Winner)

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse

Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix

Best Collaboration

Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix

BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez – Gwagwalada

Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse

Spyro, Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy Remix (Winner)

Pheelz, Davido – Electricity

Wande Coal, Olamide – Kpe Paso

African Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Rema (Nigeria) – Winner

Best West African Artiste of The Year

Gyakie (Ghana)

Black Sherif (Ghana) – Winner

The Therapist (Liberia)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Headies Viewers’ Choice

Ruger – Asiwaju

Victony, Tempoe – Soweto (Winner)

Fireboy DML, Asake – Bandana

Ayra Starr – Rush

Asake – Terminator

Mavins – Overloading (Overdose)

Crayon – Ijo (Laba Laba)

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Pheelz, Davido – Electricity

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR ‘Loyal’ by Simi Kosoko, Goodsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata (Winner) Omah Lay – I’m a mess Tems – Lift me Up

Burna Boy – Alone

BNXN – In my mind

Wizard Chan – Earth Song BEST R&B SINGLE “For my hand’ by Burna Boy *(Winner) Ckay – Mmadu

Dami Oniru – Just 4 U

Preye – Red Wine

Chike, Flavour – Hard to find

Simi, Fave – Loyal BEST FEMALE ARTISTE Ayra Starr BEST SOUTHERN AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR Focalistic (South Africa) BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM ‘Gbagada Express’ by BOJ BEST R&B Album ‘The Brother’s Keeper’ by Chike INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR Selena Gomez BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR ‘Soweto’ by Victony, Tempoe SPECIAL RECOGNITION’ Sound Sultan HALL OF FAME Youssou N’dour