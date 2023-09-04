Headies Award: I’m Not Grateful For Winning Award Not Worthy Of Announcing On Stage – Ayra Starr

Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr has expressed disappointment with the 2023 Headies Awards for not presenting the Best Female Artist award on stage.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 16th Headies Awards was held at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for the celebration of African music that witnessed the gathering of industry stakeholders to honour the achievements of Nigerian musicians.

At the midway of the show, its co-host, actress Osas Ighodaro, announced that the ceremony had come to an end, with about 13 categories, including Best Female Artiste, yet to be presented.

The organisers later announced the winners of those categories via their social media pages.

Reacting to the development, the music star took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to express her disappointment.

She wrote: “I will never be grateful for winning a category that wasn’t even deemed fit to be announced on stage! Best female artist na beans?

“We work hard, every single one of us! I’ve seen Tiwa record 4 hit songs in the same night, Tems breathes and lives for music, we didn’t deserve such nonchalance! Nigeria, you didn’t raise me to settle for less.”

