Headies 2023: Rookie Of The Year To Get Brand New Home

Ahead of the 16th edition of the Headies Awards scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, in September 2023, highly rated developer, Ned Okonkwo, CEO Citadel Views Estate, has partnered with organisers of the award to re- ward winner in the Rookie of the Year category with a brand-new house.

Speaking on need to gift a brand-new house, Ned said ‘”Extending this gesture is one of my numerous ways of encouraging young musicians out there. I want to be part of the success stories of people who have thought it right to defy all odds and achieve their dreams.

It will be a great opportunity for me to sow the seed of a house in our Citadel Views Estate, the first fully solar-powered estate in Nigeria, to the Rookie of the Year at the Headies Award 2023’.

For the 2023 edition, talented artistes that include Odumodu Blvck, Bayyani, Guchi, Eltee Skh- illz, Bloody Civilian and Khaid will battle in the Rookie of the year category.