Head Of Service, DBI Partner To Train, Digitize MDAs

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has expressed interest in working closely with the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) and leveraging its expertise to train and digitize all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government.

Walson-Jack made this known when the President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DBI, David Daser, paid a courtesy visit to her office on Wednesday.

She noted that the training initiative aligned with the priorities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

According to her, it is part of the administration’s commitment to strengthening ongoing collaboration and supporting the transformation of Nigeria’s public service through digital capacity building.

The courtesy visit served as a platform to reinforce the strategic relationship between both institutions and explore areas of synergy, particularly in advancing digital literacy and upskilling public servants across MDAs of government.

The Head of Service emphasized the Federal Government’s priority to digitize all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, noting that this vision is very essential and dear to the current administration, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She said: “The vision is to enhance efficiency, transparency, and innovation in public service delivery, and this office will leave no stone unturned to ensure that our civil servants are trained in ICT and that all MDAs are effectively digitized in line with global standards.”

The Head of Service lauded DBI’s efforts in driving ICT training and capacity development and expressed readiness to work more closely with the institute to achieve this national objective.

In response, DBI President/CEO, David Daser, reaffirmed the Institute’s dedication to supporting her office through structured digital training programs, partnerships, and the deployment of tailored ICT solutions aimed at equipping the civil service with 21st-century ICT and digital skills.

Daser explained that DBI is a quasi-ministry and private institution that understands both the private sector and civil service landscapes.

With campuses strategically located across all six geopolitical zones of the country (Abuja, Asaba, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, and Yola), he said that DBI is uniquely positioned to train civil servants nationwide.

Furthermore, Daser highlighted DBI’s alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially in empowering Nigerian youth through digital literacy.

He also noted that DBI’s initiatives align with the 3MTT (Three Million Technical Talent) program of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.

