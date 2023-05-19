He Was Sincere In Words And Actions – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, said the late former Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Sunday Mbang, as one of the most patriotic Nigerians who was sincere in words and actions. Obi in a condolence message to the family and the Methodist Church in Nigeria, said he received the sad news of the death of the former prelate with shock.

“He was a man known to be sincere in words and actions,” he said. The LP flag bearer noted that as a prelate, Mbang was one of the most patriotic Nigerians, who not only stood for what is right but also spoke truth to power without fear or favour. “In my own case, when I was rigged out in the Anambra gubernatorial election in 2003, he was the first clergyman to public- ly tell the president then, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, that I won that election.

“I deeply appreciated my meeting with him in Akwa Ibom last December, where he said that God would use me to save Nigeria.” “His wise counsel, words of encouragement, and fervent prayers gave me strength and courage through the electoral process. The nation needs his prayers now more than ever; he truly loved Nigeria.”