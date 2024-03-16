He Was Passionate, Selfless, Patriotic, Says Kalu

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatisation and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun Alli Okunmade II, as a selfless nationalist who served the country with uncommon passion. Kalu’s message is contained in a statement he issued yesterday in reaction to the demise of the monarch at the age of 81.

The lawmaker, who is the Ashipa Seriki Mayegun of Ibadanland, acknowledged the robust contributions of the late monarch to the social, economic and political development of Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria.

The former Abia Governor, while extolling the virtues of the late traditional ruler, urged leaders to emulate the exemplary qualities of the late Oba Balogun. In a condolence message, the former Governor, expressed sadness over the loss, adding that the late monarch was a nationalist, who was passionate about the unity and progress of Nigeria.

He said, “I mourn the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun Alli Okunmade II. “He was a well-respected monarch owing to his selflessness, patriotism, humility and commitment to community service. “The late monarch will be forever remembered for leaving behind worthy legacies for his family to uphold. His demise is a huge loss to the nation”.