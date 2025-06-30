…He Was One Of Arewa’s Finest Elders –ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has mourned the demise of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, describing him as “easily one of Arewa’s finest elders and accomplished statesmen with a long history of achievements of national and international reputation.”

ACF in a statement by Prof Tukur MuhammadBaba, National Publicity Secretary of the Forum said ACF was shocked with the news of the death of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, aged 94.

The Forum said Dantata was a business mogul, scholar, philanthropist, public servant and community leader.

The statement reads: “Alhaji Aminu had served as pioneer Commissioner of Economic Planning and Development (1967- 1976) in the newly created Kano State (incorporating the present-day Jigawa), a member of the Northern House of Assembly (representing Kano Province), the 1979 Constitution Draft ing Committee, a politician, to list a few of his notable public service outings.

“Apart from his many achievements in the private sector.Alhaji Aminu was a scion of the equally reputational, well-established and high achieving and uniquely accomplished merchant family from Kano; a direct descendent of the late Alhaji Alhassan Dantata’s iconic family.”