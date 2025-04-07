He Was Beacon Of Responsible Leadership –Adeleke

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has extended toheartfelt condolences to his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Oluseyi Makinde, family, and the people of the state, over the demise of a former Governor in the state, Baba Omololu Olunloyo.

Adeleke who expressed deep pain over the passing of the elder statesman, described the deceased as a beacon of responsible leadership whose absence will be sorely felt beyond Oyo state.

The governor according to his spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed, recounted how a visit to the deceased octogenarian last year afforded him a rare opportunity to draw from his wise counsel and also a review of his administration performance, which the late Governor rated high, saying his passing has left a huge vacuum that will be hard to fill.

He said: “Baba Omololu Olunloyo embodied selfless leadership, making a mark in the test of time. “Even though his time as Governor in the old Oyo state was short-lived, he left a memory of impactful governance, which is the mark of the love and respect for him till he breath his last on earth yesterday.”

