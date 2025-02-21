…He Was A True Nationalist, Patriot – NDDC Boss

Share

Managing Director, Niger Delta D eve l o p m e n t Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has described the late elderstatesman, Chief Edwin Clark, as a true nationalist and patriot who has done so much for the Niger Delta region and Nigeria.

Ogbuku noted that Clark mentored generations of the people of Niger Delta, adding that one cannot write the history of the region and Nigeria, without mentioning him.

According to the NDDC boss, the only way to immortalise him is by keeping his vision alive and ensuring that the struggle to make the oil rich region a better place continues.

He said: “He lived the life that the Lord wanted him to live. If he says no one should mourn him, I think he is very, very correct. Because he has actually done everything he needed to do.

“He is a true nationalist and as a nationalist, even in his dying hour, he said, I am a Nigerian, I love Nigeria. There is no other patriotism that can be more than that.

“It is a lesson we all need to learn, that we must love Nigeria. As Nigerians, we must love Nigeria in our actions and in our inactions,” he said.

Ogbuku said the people of the Niger Delta are lucky to have Chief Edwin Clark because he has left behind the PANDEF an umbrella body to bring all the people.

