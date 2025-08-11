…He Was A Principled Democrat, National Figure –Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Sunday expressed sorrow over the death of elder statesman, Audu Ogbeh, who passed away in the early hours of August 9. NEF said Ogbeh was not only a national figure and principled democrat of great repute but also a valued member of the NEF’s Board of Trustees, a voice of wisdom, and a guiding presence in our deliberations.

The forum said his counsel, integrity, and dedication to the unity and progress of Northern Nigeria and the nation as a whole will be sorely missed. In a statement issued by NEF spokesperson, Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere, the Forum described Ogbeh as; “a principled democrat, a patriotic nationalist, and a tireless advocate for peace and cohesion.

“A respected farmer, politician, playwright, and intellectual, he served Nigeria with distinction as Minister of Communications (1982–1983) and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (2015–2019). He was a principled democrat, a patriotic nationalist, and a tireless advocate for peace and national cohesion.

“The NEF extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, President Bola Tinubu, the government and people of Benue State, the people of Northern Nigeria, and the entire nation.”