He Was A Man Of Integrity, Akpabio Mourns Akeredolu

The President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio has described the passing of Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu of Ondo State as shocking.

Speaking in a condolence message issued on Wednesday in Abuja by his Media Assistant, Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio described Akeredolu as a ”nationalist and the Iroko of the Sunshine state.”

He noted that till his passing, Akeredolu was a Governor who “believed in true federalism and which he pursued with passion and vigour.”

The Senate President claims that the late governor dedicated his entire life to promoting equity, justice, and fairness.

“I am sad that we have to lose Chief Rotimi Akeredolu this early in life. He was a leader that placed the interest of his people above every other consideration.

“He was a man of integrity and strong conviction with a strict work ethos and never paid lip service to the welfare of the people of the state.

“He was a fearless lawyer who spoke truth to power regardless of whose ox was gored.

“As governor, Chief Akeredolu left his footprints in the sands of history, executing landmark projects and implementing people-oriented policies that earned him a second term in office. A man of style, Chief Akeredolu was obsessed with excellence,” the statement added.