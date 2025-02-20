New Telegraph

February 20, 2025
  3. …He Was A…

…He Was A Leader For Socio-Economic Emancipation – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the late leader of PANDEF, Pa Edwin Clark as the leader of socio-economic emancipation.

APC stated this in a statement issued yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, consoling the family. Morka said:

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) expresses sadness over the passing of ace politician and elder-statesman, Pa Edwin Kiagbodo Clark (CON), who, until his death, was the leader of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

“A cerebral activist and patriot, the late Pa Edwin Clark was a leading advocate for the socio-economic emancipation and respect for human environmental rights of the people of South-South, especially the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

“The vocal Ijaw leader served as Commissioner for Education in the MidWestern Region from 1968 to 1971 before becoming a Commissioner for Finance and Establishment in the defunct Bendel State in 1972.

