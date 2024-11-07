He Was A Gallant Officer, Patriot –Mbah

Share

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has expressed deep grief over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, describing him as a gallant patriotic officer, who gave his all to the nation.

Mbah equally described Lagbaja’s death as a personal loss to the government and people of Enugu State. He said: “I received with a deep sense of loss the sad news of the passing of the former Chief of the Army Staff, the late Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

“This is a grave loss to not only the Nigerian Army and the entire nation, but also a personal loss to the government and people of Enugu State where he served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Nigerian Army, from March 2021 to August 2022.”

