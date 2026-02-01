He Saves Us From Darkness Forever

” Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me”.John 14:6 (KJV) The most important decision you will ever make in life is believing and surrendering your life to Our Lord Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.

That’s the greatest riches, that is the greatest love towards mankind. Jesus Christ our Lord is the hope of glory. Christ came into the world to deliver us out of darkness, out of sin, out of destruction, and out of every satanic chain that held us bound to evils. In Jesus Christ, you are being lifted out of the pit of hell to the glorious kingdom of God.

All have sinned and come short of the glory of God. No man can make it to eternal life in the kingdom of heaven without repentance and faith in Jesus Christ the Saviour, no one.

Jesus Christ is the only way, He’s the truth, and He’s the life eternal we all must hold unto so we see the light after death.

Don’t let the noise and distractions in the world prevent you from knowing the light of the world, Jesus Christ Our Lord.

But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvellous light: 1 Peter 2:9. When you repent and believe in the Son of God, you receive a new status.

You have not just become a Son of God, you will see yourself scaling heights into the realms of higher supernatural power and authority.

You are no longer who you used to be; you are chosen, and you begin to serve God in a priestly office through your constant prayers, fastings, and worship. You are a peculiar person because you always forgive your enemies and yourself.

People around you will begin to notice a huge difference as you stay with your Holy Bible, reading, studying, meditating, and practicing what you learn from God.

Reading books written by anointed saints of God and noting down lessons for future reference. Your life will begin to shine, and the peace of God will overwhelm you even while here on earth. Friend, there’s no peace elsewhere except in Our Lord Jesus Christ.

How do you tap into struggles free life of peace in God, even while in your journey here on earth? By hearing, reading, meditation on the word of Jesus Christ Our Lord, daily, and consistently doing whatever He says you should do right on time. That is how to walk in peace in the midst of so much chaos in the world. That is what it means to walk in the light of God.

It’s simply walking and living daily by the word of God. “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved. (Acts 4:12).”

For you to be saved from eternal separation from God (which is death and darkness), you must put your faith and love in the Son of God.

Why? Because the word of God says: “there is no salvation in any other, no other name under heaven given among men that can save you,” it’s only the name of Jesus Christ our Lord.

If you have been following other names whatsoever, you are being deceived; you can’t blame anyone for your ignorance but yourself. One day you will die. Have you ever wondered how you will spend your life after death? It’s time to be honest with yourself.

Don’t let any religion deceive you into believing that you can save yourself by your own personal good deeds, that when your good deeds outweigh your bad deeds, then God will put you in paradise. That is a great deception, don’t fall for it for your own good, please.

Search/seek for the truth prayerfully with a sincere heart, and you will find, ask for the truth, and you will receive, knock for the truth, and the door will be opened, and there will be a great revelation and light of the truth for you than you have ever known.

Pray this prayer right now:

“Lord Jesus Christ, I know I am a sinner, I am sorry for my sin, and I repent today. Forgive me, I believe you died for my sin, and you rose again from the grave. Son of the Living God, you are my Lord and Saviour, and I am your forever Amen. Congratulations