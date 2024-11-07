He Played Key Roles Ensuring Internal Security –Benue Gov

Share

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, yesterday expressed sadness over the passing of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lieutenant-General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, who passed away at the age of 56 at a Lagos hospital.

The governor, in a message of condolence to the President and Commander in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, via his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, described the late Chief of Army Staff ‘as someone who played key roles in ensuring internal security in the country.’

