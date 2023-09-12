‘He Is Getting The Job Done’, Kalu Commends Tinubu

Benjamin Okezie Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday said President Bola Tinubu is already fulfilling promises made to Nigerians during electioneering campaigns.

Kalu who spoke in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Levinus Nwabughiogu said that President Tinubu is already making important strides to restructure the nation’s economy and bring Nigeria back to its previous glory days.

According to him, Tinubu is the kind of President Nigeria needs at the moment and he has started well.

This was in reaction to the efforts made by Tinubu to settle the diplomatic row between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which led to a visa ban for Nigerians, saying Tinubu was “walking the talk.”

New Telegraph recalls that the meeting between President Tinubu and his counterpart in the UAE led to the lifting of the UAE government’s October 2022 visa restriction on Nigeria as well as the restoration of Etihad and Emirate flights to the Nigerian route.

According to Nwabughiogu, the deputy speaker is pleased with the decision to restore the diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the UAE and with the restoration of the businesses that were adversely affected by the ban.

He also applauded the president’s efforts at bringing back old multinational corporations such as Volkswagen Motors to Nigeria, noting that the administration is committed to fixing the country for the good of all and sundry.

Kalu added that the National Assembly is impressed so far and would support the executive in making Nigeria better for the citizens but won’t compromise its oversight functions.

He said: “As a private sector groomed President, the importance of industrialization and increased commerce has been placed on the front burner.

“Attempting to bring Volkswagen back is a step in the right direction especially now that the nation needs more jobs for our teeming unemployed youths.

“The road map is clearly spelt out by Mr President and he is following his action plans diligently. Truly, this is the kind of leadership the nation needs at the moment. He is focused. He is deliberate, proactive, and energetic in the pursuit of renewing our hope. Truth be told, there has been fresh air since he emerged.”

“The President is getting the job done. He is not just a coach but also a player in the ring to get the job done. We are impressed with what he is doing so far but it will not stop the parliament from scrutinizing the works of the executive to avoid anyone around the MDAs from sabotaging his effort for national development. So, over-sighting them is critical and we will do that. Generally, he has started well”.