He Gave His All To Nigeria –Acting COAS, Oluyede

Share

The Acting Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt.- Gen. Olatubosin Oluyede, has described his predecessor, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, as a dedicated officer who gave his all to the country.

Oluyede spoke yesterday when asked for comments on the late army chief at the Presidential Villa. He said Lagbaja should be celebrated for his service to the nation.

Commenting on his death, Oluyede said: “It’s highly regrettable. I mean the country as a whole under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, did the very best for him to be alive with us today But as we all know, we all belong to God and He takes when He feels necessary for him to do so.

“So it’s on a very sober note that I am talking about this, because the entire Nigeria Army is actually in a sorrowful mood because we have lost our leader, Lt.- Gen. Lagbaja.

Share

Please follow and like us: