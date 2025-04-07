…He Fought For Justice Persistently, Says Obasanjo

Share

President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the passing of late former Oyo State Governor, Dr. Victor Olunloyo, as a “deep loss”.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Akinyemi, yesterday in Abeokuta, he described the late Olunloyo, as a renowned mathematician turned politician that fought for justice persistently.

The Ex-President, however, decried the depleting ranks of the nation leaders, particularly at this crucial time. He said the loss of the heros at this crucial point the country needed their wise counsel and rich experience was worrisome..

The former President said: “It was shocking and worrisome because we had lost heros like Ayo Adebanjo, Edwin Clark and now Dr. Olunloyo just in weeks succession.

“Indeed, the ranks of the nation’s leadership is fast depleting by the loss of our dedicated and resourceful patriots who served the nation in various capacities.”

He buttressed that the late Olunloyo stood for peace, progress and remained one of the notable Nigerians with deep blood of patriotism running in their vein until his last breath.

“The late former governor became a commissioner in the old Western region at 27 years -old before he served as the Governor of Oyo State before the military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari seized power.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

