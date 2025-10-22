He Contributed To Democracy We Enjoy Today, Osun Activists Honour Late Aremu

The Osun Civil Society Coalition (OCSC) has stated that the late Comrade Fidelista Abiodun Aremu, popularly known as Aremson, played a vital role in the democratic progress Nigeria enjoys today through his consistent involvement in pro-democracy, labour, and revolutionary struggles.

The coalition made this known yesterday during a candlelight procession and night of tribute held in his honour at the OCSC Secretariat in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. The procession passed through Olaiya, MDS, and Old Garage before ending at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, where activists and associates gathered to celebrate his life and legacy.

Speaking at the event, OCSC Chairman, Comrade (Dr.) Waheed Lawal described Aremu as a man of many parts whose efforts significantly contributed to the advancement of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

“Comrade Aremu was a veteran of the democratic struggle, the labour movement, and the revolutionary movement,” Lawal said. “He contributed to the democracy we enjoy today. His presence was always felt everywhere, and the only way to immortalise him is to continue the struggle he lived and died for.”

Lawal added that Aremu’s dedication to social justice and the emancipation of the masses would continue to inspire future generations of activists.

Also speaking, the Osun State Coordinator of the Amilcar Cabral Ideological School-Movement (Acis-M), Comrade Akin Gofment, described the late activist as a steadfast voice who resisted misgovernance, corruption, and poor funding of education.

He noted that Aremu was also committed to international solidarity movements, including campaigns against the U.S. economic blockade on Cuba and Morocco’s domination of the Sahrawi Republic.

“He was a detribalized Nigerian, just like his hero, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti,” Gofment said. “He always spoke from an economic standpoint to bridge tribal and religious divides. Aremson co-founded, mentored, and worked with labour leaders, students, artisans, farmers, and women — often with his personal resources.”

The event drew civil rights activists, students, and labour leaders who described Aremu as a fearless defender of the oppressed and a pillar of Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggle.