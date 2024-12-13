HCSF Seeks Collaboration With BPSR To Strengthen Civil Service Reform

Share

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Esther Walson-Jack, has sought a collaboration with the Bureau of Public Service Reform (BPSR) to strengthen civil service reform efficiency.

The HCSF said she was committed to building a public service that works efficiently; responsive to the people’s needs, and supports the federal government’s vision for national development.

She asserted this position during a courtesy visit by the management of the BPSR, led by the Director-General, Mr Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, in Abuja.

Highlighting the importance of synergies between the two institutions in driving meaningful reforms in the public sector, Walson-Jack emphasized that the collaboration would address existing challenges in the civil service, promote transparency, improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness of reform initiatives in Nigeria’s public service, and strengthen governance structures.

According to a release by the Head of Information and Public Relations of the Service, Eni Olotu, the HCSF noted that an effective partnership with the BPSR would improve service delivery, implement modern management practices, and foster accountability in the system.

Walson-Jack urged BPSR to sustain its engagement with Nigerians as primary stakeholders to understand their expectations for improved service delivery and customer satisfaction better, as they deserve the best.

Speaking earlier, the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reform, highlighted the importance of joint efforts in reforming the public sector. He assured that the BPSR was dedicated to partnering with the OHCSF to enhance civil servants’ capacity and ensure the delivery of quality services to citizens.

“The BPSR is ready to work closely with the OHCSF to ensure that reform initiatives are effectively implemented, creating a public service that is more efficient, accountable, and citizen-centred,” he stated.

He further explained that the partnership would bring about the necessary changes to improve the public sector performance and contribute to the country’s overall progress.

Permanent Secretaries in attendance at the events were Common Services Office (CSO) Mr Raymond Omachi, Service Policies and Strategies Office (SPSO), Dr Deborah Odoh, and Career Management Office (CMO), Mrs Fatima Sugra Mahmood. Others present at the event were the Director Overseeing the Permanent Secretary’s Office, Service Welfare Office (SWO), Dr. Comfort Adeosun, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Civil Service Matters, Mr. Alfred Abah.

