HCSF Launches Online Compendium Of Circulars To Enhance Accessibility, Transparency In Service

To ensure that circulars are easily accessible to every civil servant wherever they are, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack has launched the Federal Civil Service Online Compendium of Circulars as part of the landmark activities to mark her 100 days in office.

Walson-Jack underscored the importance of accessibility in governance highlighting that, “this compendium is a significant leap toward simplifying a shared vision of a more connected, efficient and transparent Civil Service that would advance progress in service delivery and promote good governance.”

According to a release by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office, Mrs Eno Olotu, the HCSF stated further that the Compendium would give access to critical information for civil servants, the general public and also serve as an invaluable tool to foster transparency, reduce administrative bottlenecks, significantly achieving the civil service’s overreaching goals and efficiency, accountability, and improved service delivery.

This initiative was expected to be a central tool that would improve the understanding and knowledge of every civil servant on governance issues, adding that the platform would bring about a new era of accessibility, efficiency, and institutional excellence in the Public Service of Nigeria.

Walson- Jack pointed out some of the features of the online compendium to include; accessibility and user-friendliness, promotion of institutional memory, real-time update and notification and commitment to modernisation.

The compendium consolidates 980 circulars issued since 1995, sourced from 25 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), and authored by 130 contributors. Civil servants and the public can access the platform via https://ohcsf.gov.ng/circularportal.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary Service Policies and Strategies Office (SPSO), Dr Deborah Odoh, said the launch of the Compendium of Circulars was one of the activities to mark the 100 days of the HCSF’s stewardship.

She said the initiative was aligned with the broader objective of the strategic plan’s vision to have a world-class Civil Service that contributes maximally to national development.

Odoh noted that the ultimate and far-reaching goal of the present Head of the Civil Service of the Federation was to breed a group of professionals and a merit-based workforce that was acceptable and responsive to citizens and other stakeholders.

Mr. Ukpo Uwem, Deputy Director of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the OHCSF, in his vote of thanks, commended the creation of the Online Compendium of Circulars, describing it as a good step in the right direction.

