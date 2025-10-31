HCSF Inaugurates Panel For 2026 Int’l Civil Service Conference 

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has inaugurated the Steering and Local Organising Committees for the 2026 International Civil Service Conference (ICSC).

This, according to her, was a strategic move to advance institutional reforms and build upon the success of its inaugural edition.

The HCSF described the inauguration as a critical step in the sustained mission to position the Nigerian Civil Service as a globally competitive and benchmarked institution.

Reflecting on the landmark 2025 conference, Walson-Jack acknowledged that it set a new standard for international engagement and knowledge exchange among public administrators.

According to the OHCSF spokesperson, Eno Olotu, Walson-Jack commended the previous planning committees and partners for their professionalism and dedication, which were instrumental to the event’s success.

The Head of Service further noted that the lessons learned from the 2025 conference have been systematically captured in a newly developed International Civil Service Conference Manual.

This comprehensive guide established standardised procedures, governance structures, and performance metrics to ensure consistency, transparency, and excellence in all future editions.

Outlining the committees’ structure, the HCSF stated that the Steering Committee, which she would chair, was tasked with providing high-level policy direction, oversight, and resource mobilisation. Its core mandate was to align the conference’s objectives with national reform priorities and ensure transparent financial management.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC), chaired by Dr Deborah Odoh, Permanent Secretary of the Service Policies and Strategies Office (SPSO), would serve as the operational engine for the conference.

The LOC was responsible for translating strategic directives into actionable plans, managing logistics, stakeholder engagement, media and publicity, and the overall execution of conference activities.

Walson-Jack charged both committees to commence work immediately, emphasising the strategic and transformative nature of their task. She urged members to leverage their professionalism, dedication, and teamwork, assured by a clear institutional framework and the full support of her Office.

In her welcome remarks, Dr Deborah Odoh praised the HCSF’s visionary leadership, which she said has fostered a culture of creativity, inclusivity, and professional excellence within the Federal Civil Service. She highlighted the ICSC as a unifying platform for civil servants across all levels to share experiences and demonstrate the strength of Nigeria’s public institutions.

Responding on behalf of the committees, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Mr Chinasa Ogbodo, thanked the HCSF for the confidence reposed in them. He assured that the committees would diligently uphold their mandates and the high standards set by the previous conference.

The ceremony concluded with a reinforced commitment among participants to the principles of transparency, collaboration, and service excellence that underpin the ongoing reform agenda of the Nigerian Civil Service.