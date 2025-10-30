HCN Operatives Arrest 30 Illegal Revenue Agents Along Federal Highways

The Harmony Corps of Nigeria (HCN) said it has arrested 30 illegal revenue agents since the commencement of its operations in the last two weeks.

The paramilitary outfit was recently engaged by the Agricultural Product Dealers to clear the illegal check points on Federal Highways where fake revenue agents rip off transporters of food items from the North to the Southern parts of the country.

With the official order of the Inspector General of Police, the body deployed officers and men on federal highways which have so far resulted in the arrest of the 30 suspects.

According to the Deputy Commandant General of the Harmony Corps of Nigeria HCN in charge of operations, Mr Elvis Okoli, “Presently what we are doing is to clear the highways of all these illegal revenue check points and agents.

“They have been on the highways collecting revenue from vehicles that transport goods and these money that they extort from these truck drivers transporting farm produce are transferred to the cost of the goods and the end victims are the consumers. “When that is done prices of goods are skyrocketed and it has always affected the ordinary masses.”