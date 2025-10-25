The High Chiefs Bode and Betty Osedimilehin Foundation (HCBBO Foundation) has announced a major expansion of its scholarship and community empowerment programmes, reaffirming its commitment to breaking educational barriers and promoting socioeconomic development across Ondo State.

Founded in April 2024 by High Chief (Dr) Olabode Osedimilehin and High Chief (Mrs) Oluwatoyin Osedimile- hin, the Foundation has made significant strides in supporting indigent students, artisans, and women entrepreneurs through scholarships, training, and development initiatives.

In its first year, the HCBBO Foundation provided scholarships and educational materials to 76 beneficiaries, including 60 students from 15 public secondary schools, eight pupils from selected primary schools, and eight students from Imade College. The beneficiaries received full academic support, including uniforms, textbooks, and other study materials aimed at ensuring equal access to quality education.