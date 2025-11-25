A new HBO documentary is set to spotlight the extraordinary ascent of Nigerian superstar Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, tracing his path from the streets of Lagos to some of the world’s biggest stages.

Titled Music Box: Wizkid – Long Live Lagos, the film premieres on December 11 on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.

Directed by Karam Gill and executive produced by Bill Simmons, the documentary offers an intimate look at Wizkid’s evolution from a young artist in Surulere to a global cultural force.

Central to the narrative is his groundbreaking 2023 performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he became the first African artist to headline the venue, marking a major milestone for Afrobeats on the international stage.

The film weaves archival footage, interviews, and commentary from influential voices, including Afrobeat legend Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, who describes Wizkid as a symbol of hope and possibility for millions of Nigerians.

Contributors reflect on his early challenges, his self-driven rise, and the cultural pride he carries as one of Africa’s most influential musical ambassadors.

Beyond Wizkid’s personal journey, Long Live Lagos explores the deeper ties between Nigeria and the U.K., illustrating how Nigerian music, culture, and diaspora communities helped propel Afrobeats into a global movement.

The documentary also highlights his role in shaping modern African pop, breaking industry barriers, and inspiring a new generation of creatives.

With its blend of cultural context, musical history, and behind-the-scenes storytelling, the HBO feature promises to deliver the most comprehensive portrait yet of an artist whose impact continues to stretch far beyond music charts.

Music Box: Wizkid: Long Live Lagos arrives as global demand for Afrobeats surges, cementing Wizkid’s status not just as a star, but as a defining figure of a worldwide cultural shift.