HBI Names CA

A translational biomedical research hub in Nigeria, Helix Biogen Institute (HBI) has appointed Emmanuel Adediran as country ambassador to the United States.

This prestigious role highlights his commitment to advancing vaccine development and his impactful contributions to global health.

Adediran, a distinguished Nigerian trained pharmacist and scholar in pharmaceutical sciences will serve as a key liaison between Africa and the United States-based research institutions, facilitating collaborations and innovations in biotechnology, particularly in vaccine research and development and play a key role in driving the vision of the Institute forward.

A statement by the institute explained that the appointment reflects his outstanding track record in pharmaceutical sciences, including groundbreaking research, mentorship, and international recognition for his work, adding that the appointment was a significant milestone, not only for him but also for Nigeria, showcasing the country’s growing influence in global biotechnology and pharmaceutical sciences.

Adediran said: “I am honored to take on this role and to contribute towards transformative solutions in healthcare. This opportunity underscores the importance of collaboration in tackling pressing global health challenges.”

