Hazard retires from football at 32

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from football. Hazard, 32, joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for £89 million, but played just 54 league games for the Spanish giants and left the club at the end of last season.

He won two Premier League titles during his time at Stamford Bridge. “You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time,” said Hazard, who has been a free agent since his contract was terminated in June.

“After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer.”

The Belgian had already retired from international football last December after being part of the squad which was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup during the group stage.

At Real Madrid, Hazard won the Champions League, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

But his time in Spain is widely considered disappointing – he scored just 7 goals in 76 appearances in all competitions. One of the greatest players in Chelsea history”, the Premier League club said on their website, adding that “he would always be welcome back at Stamford Bridge”.