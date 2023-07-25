Hazard Declines Inter Miami Offer

Belgian football star, Eden Hazard has turned down an enticing offer from David Beckham-owned Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

The MLS club has already secured the likes of Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets and sought to add Hazard to their star-studded roster.

Miami’s management was eager to convince the former Chelsea and Real Madrid attacker to join their ambitious project.

However, moving to the United States is not on Hazard’s agenda, as he prefers to stay in Europe.

However, the Belgian club has swiftly quashed those rumours, ending hopes of a homecoming.

The 32-year-old began his illustrious professional career in France with Lille, where he shined as one of the most promising young talents. He bagged 50 goals and 53 assists in 194 games.

His impressive performances caught the attention of top clubs, with Chelsea making him their top target in the summer of 2012.

Hazard helped the club secure two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, an FA Cup, and an EFL Cup.

Hazard amassed 110 goals and 92 assists in over 300 appearances, cementing his status as one of Chelsea’s all-time greats.

However, Hazard’s journey took an unexpected turn when he joined Real Madrid in 2019. Regrettably, his time in Spain was plagued by injuries and a lack of consistent form. Los Blancos released him from his contract this summer.

As the football world eagerly watches Hazard’s next move, it remains unclear which European club will manage to secure the services of this gifted winger.

While Miami’s dreams of pairing Hazard with Messi on the pitch won’t come to fruition, the allure of top-flight European football still holds sway over Hazard’s decision-making process.