Hawking And Its Impacts On Sustainability Of Lagos Metropolis

The sprawling metropolis of Lagos is a unique space with its peculiar characteristics but like its other counterparts has enough of its socio-cultural challenges among which is the menace of street trading and hawking.

Hawking, which is almost synonymous to street trading for those who don’t know, refers to the act of selling goods on the streets, often carried out by informal vendors who roam the city in search of customers for the wares that they offer for sale to their patrons.

To those involved in it, it’s a daily dance of survival, as these individuals navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with selling their wares on the go in public spaces, including open-air spaces, transport junctions, sidewalks, front of public and private buildings etc.

Street vendors and market traders are also integral part of urban economies around the world, offering easy access to a wide range of affordable goods and services in public spaces because they sell everything from fresh vegetables to prepared foods, from building materials to garments and crafts, and from consumer electronics to everyday use items.

Significance of hawking in Lagos

Street vending and hawking are more than just a way to make a living in Lagos. It has become deeply ingrained in the fabric of the city, shaping its identity and economy. From the early morning rush to the late hours of the night, hawkers line the sidewalks, offering a wide range of products, from snacks and beverages to household items and clothing.

For many Lagosians, hawking and vending is not a problem since it serves as a means of livelihood for the low income earners in the society. Also, it’s a convenient way to access goods and services in a fast-paced urban environment especially for Lagos that is known for its rush-rush syndrome. Despite their contribution to the economy of Lagos, street vending and hawking contribute negatively to the environmental, health and occupational status of Lagos.

Negative impacts There are numerous vices and this piece will highlight some of them. Street vending and hawking causes: traffic congestion, environmental pollution, visual pollution and reduced food safety. Traffic congestion, difficulties in disposing of waste generated by street vendors and attracting migrant people from rural places to urban areas are the reasons given for declaring street vending and hawking illegal.

On environmental degradation

With every purchase made on the streets, comes a trail of waste. Plastic wrappers, food containers and discarded packaging litter the sidewalks, contributing to the growing waste problem in Lagos. Hawkers often resort to single-use packaging, which further exacerbates the issue.

The sheer volume of waste generated through hawking activities poses a significant challenge for environmental protection and sustainability in the city.

Air and noise pollution

As the streets of Lagos become a marketplace, the air becomes thick with exhaust fumes from vehicles and generators, and the soundscape becomes a symphony of car horns, shouting voices, and blaring music.

Hawkers add to this cacophony, as they compete for customers’ attention by vocally advertising their products. This constant noise and air pollution not only create an unpleasant urban environment but also contribute to health issues and deteriorating air quality in the city.

Encroachment on green spaces and natural habitats

Lagos, like any other bustling city, struggles to balance urban development with the preservation of green spaces and natural habitats. Hawking often spills into parks, sidewalks and even protected areas, encroaching on these valuable ecosystems.

The unregulated expansion of such activities not only disrupts the natural balance but also limits the availability of green space for recreation and environmental conservation.As Lagos continues to navigate the rise of hawking and its impact on environmental protection and sustainability, valuable lessons are being learned along the way.

The collaborative efforts between researchers and policy makers have demonstrated the potential for positive change. By prioritizing education, awareness, and alternative income sources, the future outlook is promising for sustainable hawking and vending practices in Lagos. Through continued innovation and collective action, the city can pave the way towards a more environmentally conscious and socially responsible hawking culture.

Also it is recommended that the designation of a key contact organisation/office in charge of street vendors’ business will go a long way to reduce the menace of hawking and vending. Also, the designation of authorised areas for street vending, based on planning regulation can be introduced and enforced.

Lagos can pave the way for a more sustainable future, where hawking coexists harmoniously with the preservation of the natural environment. It is only through concerted efforts and a collective commitment to sustainability that the rise of hawking in Lagos can be effectively managed for the benefit of both its inhabitants and the environment.