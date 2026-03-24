Hawan Nasarawa: Kano Gov Debunks Rift With Emir Sanusi

The Kano State Government has described as false, fabricated lies and malicious, reports of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, snubbing the 16th Fulani Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi ii, during the Sunday Traditional Hawan Nassarwa, insisting that the governor was among those who paid President Tinubu, sallah homage in Lagos.

A statement issued by Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Governor’s Spokesperson, indicated that the report is misleading and appears to have been deliberately concocted to misinform the public and create unnecessary tension.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is an established tradition for governors to pay homage to the president during the sallah period. This year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration of the Hawan Nasarawa coincided with the annual strategic meeting of Nigerian Governors, leading to a scheduling overlap that necessitated the governor’s presence outside the state.

“In line with established protocol, Governor Yusuf, was communicated to His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and mandated the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, alongside other senior government officials, to receive the Emir on his behalf at the Government House.

“It is also noteworthy that His Excellency attended the Eid prayer led by the Emir of Kano, the Hawan Daushe at Gaya Emirate and had made arrangements to personally receive the Emirs of Rano, Karaye and Gaya”, the statement reads.

He explained that, however, due to the unavoidable clash in schedules, senior government officials, were delegated to represent him accordingly. The Kano State Government reiterates that there is no rancor or misunderstanding between the State Government and the Kano Emirate Council.